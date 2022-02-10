Williams drawing a Welsh following to Dundalk

It perhaps sums up how highly rated Dan Williams is in his homeland that every time Dundalk have played in pre-season to date there has been a flood of messages from Wales enquiring about his performances.

While the Old Firm derby between Celtic and Rangers was the big appeal last Wednesday, there were no fewer than half a dozen messages from across the Irish Sea from Swansea supporters wondering if it was possible to watch the 20-year-old in action against Galway United.

Unfortunately it was not but don't be surprised if there's more than a handful of LOITV purchases from Swans fans when the league gets up and running later this month as they look to keep tabs on a player who has already played and scored for the club's first-team in the Carabao Cup earlier this season.

"Yeah, the Swans fans are kind of like that which is nice to see. They're good fans," Williams smiled when told about the level of interest in him following the 3-0 win at Eamonn Deacy Park.

It was only last month that the Welsh U21 international put pen to paper on a new deal with his hometown club to extend his stay at Swansea until at least June 2023, with the option for an additional 12 months.

That shows how highly they rate him but with immediate first-team opportunities limited, both he and manager Russell Martin felt it best that he go out on loan to further his prospects of breaking through at the Championship side.

That's how his move to Oriel Park came about last month and Williams says he couldn't be happier to be here.

"It was mutual," he said of the decision to go out on loan.

"I hadn't played since September with Swans so I had a couple of chats with the manager there and we both agreed that it was best for me to go out, get some games and come back a better player. Then when I spoke to Stephen O'Donnell I knew this would be the right place for me to try and do that."

The season opener at home to Derry City might be just over a week away still but already Williams feels he has learnt a thing or two since his arrival on Irish shores.

"I had a bit of a surprise in the Bohs game just with how physical it was but it's the same with anything, you get used to it.

"I felt strong against Waterford and even stronger again tonight so hopefully by the 18th I'll be raring to go."

Settling in at Dundalk has been aided by the fact his Welsh U21 colleagues Nathan Shepperd and Joe Adams are also at the club with the trio sharing a house together locally alongside new team-mate Paul Doyle. Williams said everyone has been more than welcoming and helpful so far though.

"I knew Joe and Nathan coming over but to be fair all the boys have been brilliant with me from day one," he said.

"I feel one of the group already because they welcomed me straight in. It has been relatively easy settling in but I'm grateful that they have kind of taken me under their wing.

"I was saying to Sheps the other day, having older boys like Garts around is great just for their experience. Even when we're having food or anything like that, just by speaking to them you learn and pick up little things from them. Again, that's why I wanted to come away and just learn the game a bit better."

Part of that education was playing in a somewhat unfamiliar right-back role against Galway but Williams said he is happy to play anywhere that is asked of him.

"Funnily enough I played a lot there in pre-season for Swans and I quite like it in pre-season because you can get the running stats up a bit more but yeah, it's not a position that I'm familiar with but I'll play anywhere. It's better than being on the bench.

"It was a good win on the night. We had been going over a couple of things in training. Obviously it's still pre-season so the gaffer is just trying to implement some ideas. I think we got them out in the first half. It was brilliant in the first half to be 3-0 up.

"Maybe we were a bit sloppy in the second half but the pitch was digging up a bit. There were a couple of changes here and there as well but overall it was a great workout and for myself another 90 minutes in the bank."

While Williams has shown promise at times in the holding number six role, he feels he has more than a few strings to his bow which will make him a useful addition to the Lilywhites squad this season.

"I'm happy to play anywhere – wherever I can help the team," he said.

"Predominantly the six role is where I play for Swans but I've also played eight and 10 for Swans so wherever the gaffer wants me to play, I'm happy to play there."

Having monitored the league here for a lot of last season due to the fact that his good friend Cameron Evans was on loan at Waterford, Williams has an idea of what to expect when the new campaign gets up and running and has backed his compatriot Adams to shine after his goal and two assists in the victory over Galway last week.

"Last year my best mate at Swans played in the league so I was familiar with it. I used to try and watch his games on a Friday night so I'd say I'm pretty familiar with it," said Dan.

"He's a great player Joe. It's been four or five years since I first seen him play and he has always been the same. He just runs at players, scores goals, he has a brilliant shot and he's quick with the ball. He also works hard defensively for you. He was on top form tonight but that's what you'll get with Joe to be fair."

What we might get from Williams might not be too bad either. Dundalk fans will get to see him in the flesh at Oriel Park for the first time this Friday night when Dundalk face Drogheda United in the Malone Cup.

While it might be a friendly, Williams won't be treating it as such.

"I can't wait. A couple of boys have mentioned how big of a derby it is and it's one we want to win for the fans.

"There's no better way to go into the season than by winning a local derby so hopefully we can win that and then go into the 18th flying," he said.

Williams certainly talks a good game and if he can build on some promising pre-season displays there'll be more than those in Wales enjoying the sight of this young Swan taking flight.