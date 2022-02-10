Louth

Williams drawing a Welsh following to Dundalk

James Rogers

It perhaps sums up how highly rated Dan Williams is in his homeland that every time Dundalk have played in pre-season to date there has been a flood of messages from Wales enquiring about his performances.

While the Old Firm derby between Celtic and Rangers was the big appeal last Wednesday, there were no fewer than half a dozen messages from across the Irish Sea from Swansea supporters wondering if it was possible to watch the 20-year-old in action against Galway United.

