Widespread support for comments on betting advertising

DROGHEDA United chairman Conor Hoey says he’s had ‘almost universal support’ for comments he made last week about banning all forms of gambling advertising connected with Irish soccer.

Hoey told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that Drogheda had already turned down two approaches from gambling companies offering sponsorship, and that the board of directors would discuss this week whether to terminate the club lottery in support of the campaign.

Hoey said: “We’re following the lead of a number of other clubs in the league here in Ireland who are against gambling sponsorship and advertising in the league such as St Patrick’s Athletic who during the (FAI) Cup final had an advert going around the Aviva saying ‘Stop Gambling Harm’.

“So we’re not the only club who are trying to push this, but we are really concerned that we are raising a generation of children who think that betting and football are synonymous and in doing that creating an epidemic of gambling.

“I’ve not had any negative feedback and it’s prompted a debate which is great - that’s the purpose of it.

“Some of us have to lead by example here. I think it’s a really good thing for the league itself and clubs to stand up and say, ‘Look, we want to do what’s right here’.

“The League of Ireland is a wonderful community of clubs. It provides wonderful entertainment to families and people around the country and I think we have the right values generally as a league, and to stand up and say that we should pull away from gambling sponsorship in the sport is a good thing.

“I was watching the FA Cup on Saturday night and the amount of betting companies on jerseys is too much. We are not trying to outlaw gambling - I have the odd flutter myself and go to the races occasionally - but we don’t need to be dependent on it in football which is what happened in Spain and Italy.

“A few Spanish clubs have no advertising now on their shirts because they lost their betting sponsorships, but in time they will get new sponosorship from a better company. Their league is still functioning and so is Serie A and they will have to wean themselves off the addiction of gambling sponsorships.

“Football and gambling have become synonymous and it’s today’s 10 and 12-year-olds that you’d be worried about influencing when they grow up.”

The Drogheda chairman’s comments will stir up a debate that has gone on for years and it will be interesting to see if his views receive widespread support within the League of Ireland.

Some clubs continue to struggle to stay afloat because of a shortage of revenue streams and the financial climate has been especially challenging over the past two years because of limits on spectators during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gate money for many clubs is their chief source of income and with the number of coronavirus cases continuing to break records, there is a strong chance that only small crowds will be permitted when the 2022 season kicks off in a few weeks’ time.

However, it’s clear that action will have to be taken as recent figures from the Institute of Public Health in Ireland show that more than €5 billion is gambled in Ireland every year – the equivalent of €10,000 per minute - with young people more than twice as likely as adults to become addicted.

Last summer bookmakers in Ireland agreed to a ban on pre-watershed “whistle-to-whistle” advertising for live sport, running from five minutes before the event until five minutes after – although horse racing and greyhound racing is not included.

The UK Government is also expected to bring forward proposals shortly to ban betting firms from sponsoring football jerseys. Currently nine of the 20 English Premier League clubs have gambling companies as their front-of-shirt sponsor.

It will be interesting to see if Drogheda United go further and get rid of their fund-raising lotto, and chairman Hoey isn’t sure if the club should take that step.

“You’re buying a €2 lotto ticket which is going into youth football - versus money going into offshore gambling companies.

“Do you then get rid of the half-time raffle? Most people would give me a fiver regardless of whether there’s a draw. They are doing it to support the club and that’s not gambling.”