Why Drogheda United’s Andrew Quinn is aiming for a mighty finish

DROGHEDA United stated goal of securing their Premier Division status for another season is turning into a long drawn-out process - but centre-half Andrew Quinn (pictured below) insists the squad are gearing up for a big finish to the campaign.

Last Friday’s loss to St Patrick’s Athletic means the Boynesiders have won only two of their last 13 league fixtures, with six draws and five defeats, since beating Shamrock Rovers in May.

However, far from expressing concern about Drogheda’s recent results, 20-year-old Quinn is relishing the games ahead - and particularly the next fixture which is away to Dundalk in just over two weeks’ time.

“We’ve been given a few days off, but have to work hard, keep our fitness up and finish really strongly in the last six games,” he reflected after the St Patrick’s Athletic game.

“There’ll be friendly games organised, so we’ll be right and it and ready to go for Dundalk and we want to move up the table.

“I’m really looking forward to it. It’s one of the better games to be going to and the fans are always great for it. The lads will be up for it in the dressing-room hopefully and it’s something to look forward to over the next few weeks.”

Asked to analyse the battle to avoid relegation - which sees second-bottom UCD trail Drogheda by 12 points with a game in hand, and bottom club Finn Harps a further point adrift but with two games in hand, Quinn responded:

“I saw that UCD won today, but we’ve them two to play as well so we’ve to win both of them games.

“But our objective is to win all the games. I know we’re in a good position among ourselves and if Drogheda are safe that’s good, but we want to move up the table.

“We have belief amongst ourselves that we think we can push up the table. We were able to compete against (Shamrock) Rovers and Dundalk here and we know we’re good enough. It’s just that we need consistency to get up there.

“Hopefully we can get a few performances in and move up.”

Quinn, who has nailed down a regular starting place since the return of Sean Roughan to his parent club Lincoln City back in June, felt Drogheda were primed to pick up their first victory over St Pat’s this season when the visitors had Anto Breslin sent off at the start of the second quarter.

Needless to say, he wasn’t happy that his team didn’t take advantage of the extra man and ended up on the wrong end of a 2-0 scoreline.

“It’s very disappointing because I thought it was our day when Collie (McCabe) made the penalty save and then they went down to 10 men.

“I thought we’d finally got a bit of luck coming our way, but we just didn’t capatalise on them going down to 10 men, it was as simple as that.

“It is and it isn’t difficult (to play against 10 men). I think our style of football is that we usually catch teams on the counter. We’re used to pinning teams in and having the ball and trying to have a creative spark.

“At half-time we really fancied ourselves in the second half, but they probably played the better football and we switched off for the first goal. Their two goals were from set pieces.

“We didn’t really look like scoring either and It probably wasn’t the best one to watch for the spectators. We had a couple of crosses into the box, but it just wasn’t our day. We just needed something to happen and a bit of luck, but it just wasn’t there and I think everybody inside is disappointed in themselves.

“We’ll be sick now for the next three weeks waiting for a game - we saw that Shels lost and so we could have moved up the table - but we need to go again and try and move up the table.”

Referee Sean Grant found himself in the spotlight when he controversially penalised Evan Weir for a hand-ball in the fourth minute of the game, and then awarded St Pat’s a second penalty in the dying seconds of the game after Quinn’s challenge on Tunde Owolabi.

Both decisions were questionable, according to Quinn.

“It’s just the way Evan slid, you can’t slide and not land on your hands. I thought that was very harsh.

“I thought the second one was a bit harsh as well because I thought I got a touch on the ball, but the game was over at that stage.

“But still, I have to learn from that and improve because we could have been 1-0 up and that could have been 1-1.”

With no game until September 30th because of FAI Cup week and the international window, manager Kevin Doherty will no doubt want to take the time to tie down a few more of his players for next season, with only Dayle Rooney and the aforementioned Weir currently contracted for 2023. However, Quinn insists his only focus is on the remainder of the current campaign.

Asked if he’d had any conversations with the manager about a new deal, Quinn responded: “Kev just wants me to have a really strong finish to the season and I think it’s the same with everyone.

“If you play well on the pitch, off the pitch it looks after itself and that’s always been my mentality.”