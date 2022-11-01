What a difference a year can make – Dundalk are now moving in the right direction

What a difference a year can make.

On the October Bank Holiday weekend last year, Dundalk were a club in turmoil to the point that few could have predicted the scenes of celebration witnessed following victory over Bohemians on Friday night.

Twelve months prior, the Lilywhites lost back to back matches away to a St Patrick’s Athletic side, ironically managed by Stephen O’Donnell. That only scuppered fans’ dreams of a seventh consecutive Cup final day out but, more worryingly, left the club’s Premier Division status very much up in the air.

At that point, Dundalk were level on points with Waterford – who were due to visit Casey’s Field next – and just a point ahead of Finn Harps, both of whom had a game in hand over them.

To add to the club’s problems, the physio, strength and conditioning coach and doctor all departed leaving Vinny Perth and his side in a real predicament at a time when the club’s future ownership was very much up in the air.

Thankfully, Dundalk survived, a takeover followed and while this season has its highs and lows, what ifs and maybes, the end result is a spectacular one: back in Europe for the ninth time in 10 seasons.

With that comes a guaranteed windfall of €250,000, with the potential of future earnings if the Lilywhites can negotiate a couple of rounds. Given Dundalk’s co-efficient, the club should be seeded for at least two – possibly three – of the Europa Conference League qualifiers next season.

That will no doubt help O’Donnell attract players to Casey’s Field in the off-season but also make the running of the club off the field a little easier.

In that regard, Friday’s European qualification was particularly sweet for the new ownership group of Seán O’Connor, Alan Clarke and Andy Connolly. They took a real gamble taking over the club on November 10 last but it is a gamble that has paid off.

The scenes of celebration on Friday night were reminiscent of the days of old when title parties were a regular feature at Casey’s Field. This was a step down from that but when you’ve fallen from your perch you’ve got to scale a few steps of the ladder to get back to the top. Make no mistake about it, this was a significant step.

A lot of the credit for that goes to Stephen O’Donnell.

Yes, there has been ups and downs this season and, admittedly, Friday’s achievement probably could have been a lot more comfortable were it not for the lengthy injury list. Indeed, perhaps a brief title challenge would have had more legs to it had Dundalk not played the remaining few matches of the season down seven of the players who had featured in the memorable summer win over Shamrock Rovers.

Nevertheless, that was never the goal.

Each and every Dundalk fan would have realistically taken the hand off you had you offered them a route back into Europe at the start of the season. Now that has been achieved, it should be recognised as the brilliant achievement that it is.

While I wouldn’t expect him to feature in the shake up, there’s a genuine case to be made for O’Donnell to feature in the Manager of the Year shortlist.

After all, the only two currently ahead of him – Stephen Bradley and Ruaidhrí Higgins – have pretty much just performed as expected. It would have been a huge disappointment had Rovers not won the league, while you didn’t have to be Mystic Meg to work out that Derry would probably emerge as their closest challengers.

While their respective achievements – Derry still have a Cup final to come – shouldn’t be overlooked, the reality is that those two sides effectively just performed as expected.

Yet, outside Dundalk, there were few expected the Lilywhites to be in the top three. For all the disruption at Pat’s, they were still a lot more settled than Dundalk, while Sligo Rovers were also coming into the season on the back of back-to-back European qualifications. That’s without factoring the likes of Bohs into the equation.

To finish ‘best of the rest’ is to have performed better than expected.

Now, hopefully, it is a building block.

O’Donnell didn’t come here just to settle for third or fourth place. It’s a great achievement, for now, but ultimately his goal is silverware.

Who knows where we’ll be in another year but the club is definitely moving in the right direction again and we’re all happy to be on board that particular train right now.