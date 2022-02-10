‘We’re going full whack to win the Malone Cup’

DROGHEDA United lost their top scorer of 2021, their three player of the year award winners, the captain and several other regular starters during the close season – not to mention their highly-rated young manager Tim Clancy.

But while many pundits will fancy the Boynesiders to struggle this season, their new captain Dane Massey sees things differently.

And while the 33-year-old defender, winner of five Premier Division titles and three FAI Cups with former club Dundalk, isn’t paying too much heed to Drogheda’s encouraging pre-season results, he feels they are well capable of at least matching last season’s seventh-place finish in the top flight.

Retaining Massey’s services was regarded as crucial by new Drogheda boss Kevin Doherty given that four top defensive players moved on during the winter in Conor Kane, Killian Phillips, Joe Redmond and Hugh Douglas, plus their highly-rated keeper David Odumosu, so did the Knocklyon native consider moving on himself?

“No, not really,” Massey replied. “Kevin got on to me early doors and I was happy to stay with Kev. He told me his plans and told me who he wanted to sign and who he was going after, and that kind of excited me.

“I wanted to stay and be a part of what Kevin is building here and you can see from the signings – they have been fantastic.

“Kev’s been fantastic. He’s very approachable, he’s really took the job with two hands and he’s been non-stop.

“I’m sure he can’t wait for the window to close, but he’s been a breath of fresh air for me and to be honest with you, I feel we’re in a much stronger position this year.

“People are going to talk (about relegation), but we’ll set our own individual goals and we’ll set a goal for the team.

“If we can do what we did last year, so be it – and if we can improve on it again we’ve a great squad here and it’s exciting times to be at the club, to be honest.”

Drogheda visit Dundalk in the annual Jim Malone Cup fixture this Friday, looking to collect the silverware for the first time since 2014, and with several former Lilywhites on the Boynesiders’ books in Massey, Andrew Quinn and Georgie Poynton, there will be plenty of incentives for the away side to lay down an early marker for the season ahead.

“Stephen (O’Donnell) has gone in (at Dundalk) and he’s a good manager. He done really well at St Pat’s, so we’re expecting a tough game and they’ll have a good season I suppose,” said Massey.

“But it’s a competitive game as far as we’re concerned and there’s a cup up for grabs, so we’ll be going full whack to win it.”

Last Saturday the Drogs defeated Shelbourne 1-0 in their latest pre-season outing, and following on from a win against Bray Wanderers and draws with Derry City and Athlone Town they’ll be looking to complete their preparations for the league with another victory under their belts.

“It was good today,” Massey remarked after the game at the AUL Complex.

“Pre-season is going well for us and we’ve played some good quality teams as well. Today was a good performance and there was a lot of good stuff individually.

“It doesn’t really matter that we’re unbeaten, but it’s a nice fact to have. Look, we’re defensively strong and we’ve changed things round a couple of times and kept clean sheets.

“Sam (Long, goalkeeper) has come in and there’s a lot of gelling to be done and lads are still getting to know each other really, but so far so good.”

One of Drogheda’s latest arrivals has been 36-year-old Keith Cowan from Dungannon Swifts – the centre-half previously had 14 seasons at Finn Harps – and with a combined age of almost 70 between him and Massey, some pundits will be questioning whether the Boynesiders could be exposed for pace at the back.

“We have young Andy (Quinn) beside us who can cover in as well, but we haven’t been exploited at all during pre-season, so it’s been great,” Massey insisted.

“We have plenty experience in the league and we won’t isolate ourselves in certain positions.

“Keith’s come’s come in and he’s been brilliant. Our group isn’t hard for new lads to come in, but he’s been brilliant. He has great experience in the league and you only have to look at him on the pitch. You know, he’s cool, he’s calm and he’s exactly what we need.

“Andy’s flying as well. He’s had a great pre-season. He’s a very quiet young lad, but he’s coming on and you can see the progression in him every game, which is great.”

As for being handed the captaincy, Massey appreciates being given the privilege, but he said it had no bearing on him deciding to stay with Drogheda for a second season.

“Not at all. We’ve plenty of leaders in the team now. We have Keith and we have Deegs (Gary Deegan) there. These are people that don’t need an armband. They have their say, which is great.

“I was captain of Dundalk for a couple of months when Brian Gartland was injured, so I know what a responsibility it is and it’s an honour for me to captain the club.

“I’ll take it on with full heart and I’ll give everything for the club.”