Well-known Dundalk supporter Brendan Ogle opens up on his cancer battle

Well-known Dundalk FC supporter Brendan Ogle has opened up on his cancer battle for the first time.

The 1903 Dundalk FC Supporters’ Club chairman, who hails from Marian Park, was diagnosed with throat cancer in July 2020 but with battling qualities that any Lilywhites team over the years would have been proud of, he won his greatest ever fight to recently get the all-clear.

Ogle would be lying if he said the last 18 months have been easy but speaking to Kieran Cuddihy on The Hard Shoulder on Newstalk last Thursday, he admitted he was delighted to be proven wrong having held out little hope that the treatment plan set out for him would have a positive outcome.

“I had 35 sessions of radiotherapy and I had intravenous chemotherapy and that kind of knocked me for six. Thankfully, it appears to have knocked the cancer for six as well,” he said.

“I’ve been building myself back up. It has been a journey. I don’t want to over-egg it because I’m aware, and you become aware when you get cancer, that so many other people out there who you might not realise have been through it or are close to people who have been through it. I’m not unique in any way but it is a journey.

“It is an experience and I lost a lot of weight. My voice has changed and I can’t sing any more. It’s a huge loss to the Irish music industry I’m sure,” he laughed.

“I could maybe shout at a push. I lost four stone in weight and wasn’t able to eat for a long time. The eating is probably 50-60pc back now. Obviously, it changes your outlook to some extent, maybe not in the way that people expect but it definitely changes things.”

Ogle, well known for his work for the trade union UNITE, said he had initially ignored the warning signs of cancer – putting it down to the after-effects of Covid-19.

Asked had he felt unwell in any way, the 55-year-old said: “No, I thought I was great.

“I had Covid, the D-variant before vaccination. Mandy and I, my wife, had it pretty bad. We had it at the same time and it kind of set us back badly for a few weeks.

“We do a lot of walking and I remember going walking after that and not really being able to but I got myself back up quick enough. I had swellings under my jaw on both sides of my neck. I put that down to the Covid. The one on my right over a couple of weeks went away and went back to normal and the one on my left didn’t but I felt great and I was walking my usual walks, which can be quite long at times.

“I just thought that the glands hadn’t recovered from fighting the infection yet. Then one day I met a friend of mine and his wife in town for a coffee and she said to me what’s that on your neck? I said ‘ah I got Covid and it just hasn’t cleared.’

“I knew a sister of hers had had cancer and she just looked at me and said ‘that’s not Covid.’ She said I know from my family that that’s not Covid. I finished my coffee, walked away and rang my GP – a fabulous doctor in Drumcondra – and he kind of said what it was, which was amazing for a GP. He said I’m worried this could be cancer. I was on the conveyor belt from then on.”

A cancer diagnosis is never easy but coming just a few months after he had buried his sister Briege in February 2020 and his mother Moira the following month, Brendan admitted he thought strongly about letting the cancer take a grip on him.

“It was a tough time,” he said.

“I had four brothers and four sisters once upon a time but just a few months earlier a sister who I was particularly close to had brain cancer and stayed with Mandy and I when she was doing her treatment in the Beaumont. We live in Swords so it was handy. She didn’t make it and then my mum died six weeks later with Covid.

“My sister and my mum had passed in February and March 2020 and then I was diagnosed with this in July 2020. So, your outlook isn’t that positive when these things start happening to you in that sequence and my outlook to the diagnosis wasn’t positive.

“The formal diagnosis was given by a fabulous man, Professor James Paul O’Neill, in the Beaumont. He’s an oncologist in head, neck and throat cancer. The day he diagnosed it I foolishly went on my own. That was a big mistake and I don’t recommend it.

“He just told me straight up ‘you’ve got cancer’. I didn’t hear a lot after that. I asked him to write down what he was saying and he wrote it down on a double-sided piece of paper. I knew what he was saying was surgery and chemotherapy but I said ‘I’m not going there’.

“He said ‘what do you mean you’re not going there?’ and I told him about my sister. He asked me about her cancer and I explained what it was and he said that’s very different and I said I know it’s very different but the treatment sounds remarkably similar.

“I said ‘what if you’re wrong?’ I had walked 10 mile to the Poolbeg Lighthouse the day before and I had a few pints in the pub that night watching a match and I felt fine. What if I don’t listen to you and I walk out and go back to my office – what’s going to happen? He said in about six months it’ll be in your lungs and we’ll be having a very different conversation then. It’ll be about time and treatment then rather than this. He said if you work with me then we can get you through this. That day was a bit of a blur. I couldn’t see any positive outcome.”

Brendan admitted that, only for family, he may well have thrown in the towel at that stage – something he came close to doing midway through his treatment.

“I discussed it with Mandy and the family. I’ve got two children. Well, they’re not children now – they’re 19 and 25 – but they’ll always be children to me. Then during the treatment, which was really tough, I had the same thoughts.

“The treatment was seven weeks and you’ve to do it five days a week for seven weeks and you can’t miss any days. One of the days the radiotherapy and the chemotherapy doubles up so after about four or five weeks in I had an episode. At that stage I had lost all taste, all smell. I couldn’t eat. I had no energy and I took a bit of a turn in the hospital. I kind of packed it in. In my head I had packed it in.

“I left the hospital and went home and went to bed. They had told me not to shave. I hadn’t been shaving because you can nick yourself and it had been in my throat but I went home and shaved. I went to bed in the middle of the day and when I woke up Mandy was upset.

“The doctors were just fantastic – the oncologists and the radiographers in the Beaumont. They’re just fantastic people. Dr Pollack was on the phone and she said ‘you didn’t come in for treatment with us today’. I said I’ve checked myself out of hospital. She said ‘you know if you stop the treatment…’ and she didn’t need to say anymore.

“I just said I couldn’t do it today with what happened yesterday. She said ‘well we can double up your sessions tomorrow to get you back on track but you really need to do it’. I just took one look at Mandy – and I don’t want to be too personal – but it was clear I had a key decision to make. I went and I did the two sessions the next day.”

Thankfully he did because these days he’s around to tell the tale – back at work and planning a Player of the Year night at Casey’s Field later this month. At the weekend he completed the Cross Cooley Challenge in aid of the North Louth Hospice.

“If you’re able to walk 10 miles over the Cooley Mountains, you’re not doing so bad,” he laughed.

“I can understand why everybody who goes through that doesn’t make it to the end though,” he said before encouraging anyone going through such things to keep the faith.

“That was a situation where there was a medical thing happened me during the treatment – a heart issue. It had never happened me before and I’ve always been very strong and very strong genetically in that respect. I was just worn out by the whole situation.

“You do be thinking about yourself because you’re the one going through it and no one else can go through it for you. You get a lot of support and a lot of people reaching out and there’s people who love you and care about you but nobody can go through it for you.

“That pain of doing that intersects then with the rest of your life. Given what happened Briege, that was very, very fresh and I didn’t believe – in fact, I didn’t believe it until I got the clear PET scan – that this would work.

“So all the time you’re doing something which is really, really taking it out of you that you don’t believe is going to work. When I was going in to get the radiography in the Beaumont, there’s four chambers but only really two or three of them work so I was going in to lie on the same bed, in the same cubicles, with the same radiographers as my sister had done a few months earlier and I had brought her.

“When those doctors leave you in that room, if there’s demons they’ll find you. If there’s ghosts, that’s when they’ll find you and I didn’t believe it was going to work so when I did have my major wobble later in the treatment it was against the background where I never went into it thinking it was going to work so I’m an example of a complete sceptic, who wasn’t going to go to the doctor at all, who didn’t believe there was anything wrong with me, who only went because he met a friend who had been through a tough experience and she kind of scared me.

“Then I met a great doctor and kind of challenged him and went into it reluctantly, found it very tough but got a great outcome. Trust the doctors because if it can work for me, it can work for anyone.

“That’s not to say it will work for everyone. We lost people along the way, people who I sat and had coffees with. It’s very random. There’s no justice in it, there’s no fairness in it, there’s no class, there’s no gender, it’s just completely random but if you trust the professionals, hold faith and just put one foot in front of the other and do the treatment then you have a chance.”

You can listen back to Brendan’s full interview on The Thursday Interview on The Hard Shoulder on Newstalk.