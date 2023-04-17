Warm-up wins boost Drogheda

WITH the countdown well under way to this year’s Kennedy Cup competition, the Drogheda squad have been stepping up their preparations for the prestigious U14 tournament in Limerick in June.

In all 20 players have been selected to compete, representing five different clubs, and the great work being done at club level is reflected in the quality of the panel that will represent the town in a few weeks’ time.

As part of the build-up to the tournament Drogheda played three games over four days last weekend.

The coaching staff had to adapt their plans as two of the teams scheduled to compete against them were unable to proceed with the fixtures.

Nevertheless, Drogheda played against three teams – all of which were a year older – and won all three of those matches and that bodes well for the upcoming competition.

Drogheda will face Donegal and old foes Dundalk in their two group matches, and a recent clash against the latter ended in a 3-3 draw.

Looking ahead to June, Drogheda manager Dylan Moore said: “There is a great atmosphere within the team at the moment. The players have put in a tremendous effort since July and we really feel we are continuing to improve week by week.

“We have seen Donegal in one or two games and like Dundalk they possess real qualities within their team.

“Any game against Dundalk will always motivate the group, but playing them down in Limerick will add a little bit more to the game.

“We have numerous fundraisers coming up and we need support from the local area to try and help us achieve our goal.

“With the cost of living on the rise, fund-raising is a key part in getting us there.”

DROGHEDA: Liam Agnew, Simon Murphy, Oliver Walsh, Seán Armstrong, Jack O’Connor, Kaylum Collins, Calvin Winters, Dylan Kelly, Ewan McCole, Jamie O’Halloran, Leon Kelly, Daniel Matthews, Robin Coleman, Darragh Tuohy, Killian McKeon, Anthony Traynor, Ronan Ivare, Ben Doyle, Edward Lazdins, Daniel Reay. Management team: Dylan Moore (manager), Paddy O’Connell (assistant coach), Ciarán Mahon (assistant coach).