Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 17.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ward: ‘I'm 31 but I'm really enjoying my football’ at Dundalk

Creative star hasn't given up on winning the league title with the Lilywhites this season

Keith Ward celebrates after scoring for Dundalk against UCD at Oriel Park in Friday night's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division encounter. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Keith Ward celebrates after scoring for Dundalk against UCD at Oriel Park in Friday night's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division encounter. Picture: Sportsfile

Keith Ward celebrates after scoring for Dundalk against UCD at Oriel Park in Friday night's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division encounter. Picture: Sportsfile

Keith Ward celebrates after scoring for Dundalk against UCD at Oriel Park in Friday night's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division encounter. Picture: Sportsfile

argus

James Rogers

Keith Ward’s reward for scoring his first Dundalk goal in 2,888 days on Friday was a vigorous warm down after the full-time whistle having only played a half an hour or so against UCD.

The 31-year-old slotted past Cian Moore from John Martin’s cross in the 93rd minute to ensure a 3-0 win for his side.

Privacy