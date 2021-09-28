Vinny hails fans as Dundalk revival continues

Vinny Perth praised the Oriel Park crowd for playing their part as Dundalk made it three home wins in six days against Bohemians on Monday night to climb out of the promotion/relegation play-off spot.

Stunning goals in either half from Sam Stanton and Patrick Hoban proved the difference as the Lilywhites beat Keith Long's side 2-1 to move up to eighth in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table.

Dundalk can also leapfrog Finn Harps with a victory over the Donegal side in Ballybofey on Friday night (kick-off 8pm, live on LOITV).

It has been some turnaround in fortunes for a side that went 69 days without a league win having taken just a single point from the previous 18 on offer before beating Sligo Rovers 4-1 at home on Friday night.

Speaking after last night's victory over Bohs, Perth thanked the fans for sticking by the side to help lift the mood around Oriel Park.

"I'm proud," he said of the result.

"I've said it quite a few times but I don't think I can emphasise it quite enough, I think the supporters and the players were really together there tonight and dug out that result.

"Was it us at our best? No, but I'm not surprised by that. Like if I had started Raivis Jurkovskis today it would have been his ninth game in 27 days I think. It's just physically so demanding and so hard but it was a brilliant group performance between the supporters and the players. Bar an amazing save by their goalkeeper, particularly the second chance that fell to Sean Murray, we would have went 3-0 up."

Perth said he was trying to get Han Jeong-woo on for Sami Ben Amar prior to Tyreke Wilson pulling a goal back on 71 minutes to set up a nervous finish in the game but was pleased his side saw things through to take a valuable three points that has them looking up the table again, just eight points off fourth.

"I tried to get Han on because Sami is out of season at the moment and ran out of legs. That's my error and it cost us a goal but as I keep saying for the last couple of weeks, no team has opened us up overly.

"We've had to deal with a lot of crosses and different things into our box over the last few weeks but I'm just disappointed that we've conceded that goal there.

"It's a great night though for the players. It's 12 goals now in the last four games. I've been saying these performances and results have been coming. I don't think they're as bad as people have felt but football is about opinions but it was a good night for us," said Perth.

The Lilywhites head coach was also full of praise for goalscorers Stanton and Hoban.

"Something I learned about Sam when I came to the club is that he has an amazing strike and we've encouraged him to do that more," he said.

"There was one in the Estonian game where he hit the bar and there was another one against Vitesse. He has got that real power in his left foot strike so it's not a big shock to us but then Pat's goal was just brilliant as well in terms of the composure he showed.

"Pat has been phenomenal. When the chips are down you need people to stand up and be counted and that's what Pat has done to be fair to him."

Perth said it was huge that Dundalk came out of a tricky run of three games in six days with three wins.

"It's the best possible scenario to come out with three wins but there were up and down performances in the middle of them.

"I thought other night against Sligo we were outstanding. Defensively we've had a great shape about our team and we haven't looked like conceding a lot of goals bar set pieces and long balls. That's what teams have resorted to against us, which is good, and on the counter attack we've been really good.

"I think Oriel Park has played a huge part in it. Being on the road for four games in-a-row was really difficult. Down in Waterford, away to Longford, up in Sligo and away to Finn Harps, most teams would struggle with that. People need to look at the other results and look at where we are as a team. We've had one of the worst seasons and we're constantly criticised as a club from everywhere - and listen we may end up falling back down a place or two so I need to be careful - but despite what we've had to put up with we could be a little bit further up the table and maybe it would be a different viewing."

The manager feels playing one game a week going forward will benefit his side in terms of preparation while he also feels players returning will add to his options.

"We're not there yet because we've to play again on Friday. We've to recover tomorrow and the lads will be off on Wednesday and then we'll train Thursday and then we've a three-odd hour journey up but once we get through Friday that is important but, again, we've an international break that doesn't help us but they're all excuses.

"We've got to keep doing what we're doing and we've just got to pick up the next three points. If we can win on Friday I think it moves us ahead of Finn Harps and we've just got to keep building momentum ahead of the Cup semi-final.

"Ultimately benches win you games of football. I've said that for a long time. It's not necessarily been our starting 11 over the years. We've always had a strong bench and we've lacked that little bit of strength in depth but the players knew that and they understand it.

"There has been a great togetherness about us as a group from all the players through. I think someone like Pat Hoban has captained the team brilliantly without Andy and then you look at his performance tonight, he has been a real leader despite the noise that has been around him. He continues to score goals. He's one of the great all time goalscorers for this football club."

Dundalk will welcome Will Patching back from suspension for the trip to Finn Park but Perth says Greg Sloggett will need to be assessed to see if he is available after limping off early in the second half against Bohs.

"We'll have to assess Greg Sloggett tomorrow, but it just feels like it is one in and one out at the moment.

"Daniel Kelly started running today, which is brilliant, but he's still a couple of weeks away. David McMillan has started kicking a ball, which is brilliant, but again he's another couple of weeks away but that was a huge boost. When the players watch David running, it sounds mad, but they get a huge boost out of that because we've been flogging Pat for the last while."

Dundalk's trip to face Finn Harps on Friday will be the third meeting between the sides in the space of 14 days but Perth said that will help preparations for what will be another tricky test against Ollie Horgan's men.

"It's easier in the sense of, a lot of players don't watch a load of football especially when Finn Harps are playing at the same time as us. They don't go home and study Finn Harps for weeks and weeks until we meet them so in terms of that it's easier from the video analysis point of view and from us from a scouting point of view we're very clued in on what they do.

"That makes it a bit easier but it's a difficult journey up there and all of that stuff comes with it but it's the next game and it is what it is. We'll get on with it and we'll look forward to it. They had a good result against Bohs the other night so they'll be very strong but we're ready for that challenge," said Perth.