Victory over Bohs could cap a successful season for Dundalk

Dundalk fans exiting Casey’s Field on Friday night, after their exciting, seesaw battle with Sligo Rovers, didn't know whether to laugh or cry.

Their mixed emotions were fuelled by the knowledge that had they managed to hold on to the lead they secured early in the second half, they would have taken a big step towards European qualification for next season.

Yet, the fans were relieved that, after conceding two soft goals to a resilient Sligo, their team somehow managed to find the grit, spirit and wherewithal to secure an equaliser that gave them a point and at least the hope that they can stay ahead of St Patrick's Athletic in that race for the coveted European prize.

Inevitably, there will be critics of the defensive frailties that Sligo exploited to snatch two goals within the space of seven minutes, but that view fails to recognise the handicap under which the team has been operating in recent weeks because of the mounting toll of injuries.

Friday's game was the first for many weeks that head coach Stephen O'Donnell was able to select the same XI from the previous week, but even at that, he was again forced to play a makeshift defence and midfield with Lewis Macari, who has played all his football with the club at right wing-back, in the centre of his defence, and regular central defender Sam Bone in midfield.

In those circumstances and with six experienced players who started the season, Patrick Hoban, Daniel Kelly, Paul Doyle, Greg Sloggett, all of whom are injured and two others, Mark Connolly and Dan Williams, having left the club, it is hard to dispute the view that the team has been punching above their weight in staying in the contest for Europe until this, the business end of the campaign.

A number of factors have contributed to this, most notably the spirit in the team, for they have battled hard to sustain the challenge for Europe, boosted by an excellent home record of just the one defeat, even managing to avoid a damaging second defeat against Sligo by the manner in which they fought to the very last kick of the game to secure the draw.

Other factors have also contributed to the hope – indeed, the belief – that they can hold off the challenge of Pats for third place, such as the emergence of 19-year-old Ryan O'Kane as the most exciting local talent in many a year, and the signing of midfielder Alfie Lewis at the start of July.

O'Kane, who scored his second league goal which gave Dundalk a 2-1 lead eight minutes into the second half, is quickly becoming the darling of Casey’s Field, for his blistering pace – one display of which astonished the crowd in that it was Bolt lightening – his tight control, ability to go either left or right, and the goalscoring threat that he now provides bodes well for the future now that he appears to be set to commit his future to the club for the next two seasons.

He will be annoyed with himself that he didn't show a bit more composure when a glorious chance was opened for him by an incisive Keith Ward pass in a second half breakaway, but the winger is still learning his trade and will be told by those close to him, who are keeping his feet on the ground amid all the hype, that perhaps he should have taken a touch before trying to perform a difficult volley that, unluckily, glanced the top of the ’bar.

PICK A PASS

Lewis's arrival in July has compensated for the departure of Williams, and the loss of Doyle and most recently Sloggett, for he has flourished with the added responsibility and the 23-year-old Essex-born midfielder, who joined the West Ham academy at the age of eight, is a player with the invaluable ability to retain possession is close situations and pick a pass.

At times against Sligo, he tried to do too much, and as a result was caught in possession on a few occasions, but he is a player that the club will be anxious to retain for next season, especially if he can add to the memorable goal he scored on Friday with a magnificent finish from outside of the box into the top corner.

That Lewis goal – his first for the club – couldn't have come at a better time for Dundalk for they dominated the early exchanges with two or three swashbuckling runs by Bone creating opportunities which weren't taken, the best of these falling to Runar Hauge which he failed to take.

That failure to exploit their dominance became a lot more costly when Sligo took the lead in the 22nd minute after a header from a corner came back off the post to the grateful Frank Livak who volleyed the rebound into the top corner with a competent finish.

The Sligo goal rocked Dundalk and they were struggling for a confidence boost when Lewis latched on to onto a clearance from Colm Horgan, after an initial probing run by Hauge had been repelled by the Sligo defence.

Hauge, the Norwegian who joined on-loan from Scottish club Hibernian in July, can be a most frustrating player to watch, for having failed convert two early changes, and being beaten in the header that led to the first Sligo goal, he then played a key role in making the run for Lewis's score, while also providing the pass for O'Kane’s goal.

In that incident, the Norwegian was helped by another player who continues to play an important role in these end of season games, Joe Adams, who combined with Hauge to open the space for the winger to run into with a clever header.

Hauge showed a good turn of pace to get away from the defence and fired over a wickedly low cross that O'Kane did well to control with his left before firing under the ’keeper with his right.

Perhaps Dundalk may have thought that they had done enough to secure the points but they were forced back more and more by a spirited Sligo rally that saw them dominate the midfield exchanges, especially when Bone, who started so well, was unable to sustain the physical challenge he offered in the first half.

With Stephen O'Donnell sent to the stands after an exchange with the fourth official after he disputed a first half penalty incident, Dundalk were slow to make the necessary midfield changes, but, then again, they had few options on the bench with Robbie Benson clearly not fit, and although the player is bravely trying to contribute, in so doing he is only damaging his legacy as one of the finest midfielders to grace the domestic game.

Still, when Steven Bradley replaced Hauge, and Ward and John Martin were introduced into the game by the 74th minute, Dundalk looked to have sufficient in the tank to hold out for the win.

This assumption ignored the determination of this very useful Sligo side to keep going, but they were helped along the way by casual defending, especially on the part of Bone and John Mountney, in allowing the Westerners’ top-scorer, Aidan Keena, to waltz through for a shot that Nathan Sheppard will feel he could have stopped.

Mountney was again caught on the wrong side of New Zealander, Mata, who even stumbled but still had time to pick his spot beyond Sheppard's reach.

The two goals in quick succession deflated the feel-good factor in the Oriel crowd like the air escaping from a balloon, but the cries of anguish turned to elation when Andy Boyle pumped a long hopeful ball towards the Sligo box that was won by Martin. His header fell invitingly for Ward who unhesitantly and calmly almost passed the ball in to the net.

It was no more than Dundalk deserved and the point, even though they had all three in the bag at one stage, will be a confidence boost for the team facing into their last home game of the season against Bohemians on Friday night.

They know that their rivals for that third place, Pat’s, have a difficult away assignment in Sligo and if the results go their way on Friday night, Dundalk could be looking back on a difficult season, laced with uncertainty at the start, and riddled with injuries to key players, as a very successful campaign against all the odds.