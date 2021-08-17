United aim to pile pressure on Lilywhites

Darragh Markey of Drogheda United in action against Liam Scales of Shamrock Rovers during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Drogheda United and Shamrock Rovers at Head in the Game Park in Drogheda, Louth. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

DROGHEDA United will be looking to put an end to their Louth derby nightmare and at the same time pile more pressure on Dundalk when they face the Lilywhites in a vital league match at Oriel Park on Friday (7.45pm).

With both Waterford and Finn Harps starting to pick up points the Boynesiders are now just five points clear of the relegation play-off position, while Dundalk are in a similarly precarious position despite enjoying a fine run in Europe which was only ended by Vitesse Arnhem last Thursday night.

In fact a defeat for Vinny Perth’s side could see them drop into the bottom two and they are likely to be missing three key players in David McMillan, Patrick McEleney and Daniel Kelly who all went off injured in Sunday’s narrow defeat by Derry City at The Brandywell.

Drogheda, of course, are on a poor run of results themselves, but assistant boss Kevin Doherty - who is in the hot seat for two more games as manager Tim Clancy completes his latest touchline ban - insists his players aren’t too downhearted at losing 1-0 to Shamrock Rovers at the weekend.

‘You can’t fault us for effort or the performance. I thought we were really really good,’ he said.

‘Shamrock Rovers are far and away the best team in the country and the biggest club in the country and you only have to look at their European results playing against bigger clubs and teams than us.

‘We put it up to them and the game plan worked up to a point and then obviously when they scored we had to change things.

‘We’re certainly not into moral victories. We lost the game against a team in the same league as us who we’ve drawn with before, so we’re not patting ourselves on the back, but it’s not hard to raise them.

‘We’ve had a bad few results and it’s so, so tight, but we’re more than happy where we are and if we can get a couple of bodies back over the next couple of weeks we’ll be good to kick on.

‘No one is batting an eyelid that Shamrock Rovers won today and we don’t have that pressure, but we’re well capable of beating anybody in this league.

‘The lads have been brilliant and they’ve been working extremely hard this week as they always do.’

Doherty insisted that the bulk of the pressure going into the Louth derby was on Dundalk.

‘There was always going to be a stage where we lost a few games,’ he continued. ‘We probably went racing out of the traps more than people expected, but we’ve always been very realistic about our aims and we’re positive that we can achieve those.

‘The pressure might be off us a bit going up to Dundalk.

‘I watched them in the second half the other night and they were absolutely unbelievable, but then they go and lose to Derry, so we’re looking forward to it.’

Chris Lyons was described as ‘still a little bit off’ as he recovers from injury and both Hugh Douglas and Mark Hughes remain sidelined.