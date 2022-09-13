Ultimately, Dundalk’s league and Cup destiny is still in their own hands

Landmarks in your career or, indeed, life often lead you to assess the road you've been on up until now and where the future will take you.

Stephen O'Donnell is at such a juncture ahead of what will be his 100th game as a manager against Waterford FC at the RSC this Friday.

Following Dundalk's bitterly disappointing defeat away to UCD on Friday night, rumours spread through the town like wildfire on Monday that the 36-year-old had walked away from the job.

This was, of course, not true but where Dundalk and O'Donnell go from here could very well depend on how things pan out against Waterford on Friday night.

Win that game and you've an FAI Cup semi-final to look forward to next month and, with an international break, you've a fortnight to prepare for the Louth derby when, hopefully, you'll have a few more players back to bolster your ranks. Despite the stutters of late, that would leave the Lilywhites well placed to finish the job they started and qualify for Europe next season.

If O'Donnell's side were to lose to Waterford, however, it would be difficult to lift them and Dundalk supporters could be well hoping that the winner of this Sunday's quarter-final tie between Derry City and Shamrock Rovers goes on to win the Cup to ensure that fourth place gets them into Europe.

The club need the financial boost that would bring and, that aside, for O'Donnell it would be easier to attract players for next season if there's the carrot of European football to look forward to – particularly with Dundalk's co-efficient meaning they would be seeded for at least the first couple of rounds.

While the rumours that circulated on Monday had no substance, it does seem barmy that there are question marks over O'Donnell's future right now. Just three-and-a-half weeks ago Dundalk were preparing for a trip to face Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium with many fans even dreaming of a title bid were we to turn over Stephen Bradley's side.

Read More

We didn't in the end – a 3-0 defeat exposing defensive flaws that haven't gone away and which have eaten worryingly into the confidence of a side who looked far more composed prior to that.

A combination of Mark Connolly's departure and a series of injuries has had a huge knock-on effect on form. Dundalk had conceded just 16 goals – four of which were penalties in 25 games up to and including the FAI Cup opener against Longford Town at the end of July.

That equated to a concession rate of 0.64 goals per game. Since then they've played seven matches and, notwithstanding the fact their defeat in Sligo was overturned, have conceded 11 in that time – a tally that they had only conceded in the 19 games prior to this latest unfortunate run. It won't have been lost on fans either that Derry have now kept four clean sheets in-a-row with the Clones men marshalling their back four.

The 3-0 defeat in Tallaght – where Dundalk played well only to be undone by three almost identical goals from Aaron Greene, Richie Towell and Rory Gaffney – has given a blueprint to everyone else of how to get at the Lilywhites but the side are often the creators of their own downfall.

Without being spectacular in the first half on Friday night, I didn't see how Dundalk could lose against UCD without doing something stupid. They were well on top, the Students hadn't had a shot either on or off target and Keith Ward's free-kick five minutes before the break had given them something to build on.

Panic set in as soon as Thomas Lonergan equalised with his side's first shot on 51 minutes though. Admittedly, it was a poor goal to concede. Alfie Lewis pulled out of a challenge with Sam Bone and Greg Sloggett almost running into each other as the striker ghosted in to finish but it should have just been viewed as a setback for a side who were in almost complete control up until that point.

Instead, the panic button was struck with a triple change made. Questioned about it afterwards, O'Donnell said he felt like his side were losing control after being pegged back but it had only been four minutes.

Fortunately, his side would re-take the lead soon after through Steven Bradley but it was a goal conjured up by two players who were already on the field, Ryan O'Kane and Keith Ward.

Friday night was by no means O'Kane's best in a Dundalk shirt but his involvement in his side's second was a reminder of what he can bring but he too was hauled off soon after for Runar Hauge, whose sloppy pass would lead to Dylan Duffy equalising 10 minutes from the end.

The changes continued to baffle with John Mountney, who had replaced Lewis Macari as part of the triple change, moved to left back from right back to accommodate Joe Adams' introduction for Darragh Leahy. This meant that Sloggett also reverted to right-back.

There's times throughout a season where you have to try fit a square peg in a round hole but Friday night was unnecessary and it unbalanced the side.

This meant that when another substitute, Paul Doyle, cheaply coughed up possession in the 88th minute Dundalk were in trouble. Both Sloggett and Mountney were ahead of the ball allowing Dara Keane to release Duffy free on the right with no full back cover.

His ball into Lonergan wasn't amazing but the youngster still did well to round Nathan Shepperd to tap home just as Sloggett was getting back. Who knows if that could have been avoided had more regular full backs been in their roles but it was, nonetheless, a completely avoidable goal – just as they all were.

Leaving aside newly bottom Finn Harps, Dundalk have now dropped a combined 17 points against the teams in seventh, eighth and ninth place in the league – Shelbourne, Drogheda United and UCD.

For all the praise the side have taken this season, it's that sort of stat which will prove most disappointing if they miss out on Europe. Ironically, the UCD loss at the weekend came a year on from defeat to Longford Town in Bishopsgate last year. A similar failure to take more than five points from 12 against the side who would finish well adrift at the bottom ultimately proved crucial in missing out on Europe this year.

The long and short of the weekend's results means that St Patrick's Athletic – the most in-form side in the league right now – can overtake Dundalk if they win their game in hand against Shelbourne.

Of course with Tim Clancy's side still to visit Casey's Field, Dundalk's destiny is in their own hands still in both the Cup and league.

The calmness and discipline that perhaps was missing on Friday is now needed to ensure a season which has been great for the most part doesn't dissipate away into nothing.

Make no mistake about it though, Friday at the RSC is huge.

Thankfully, the rumours about O'Donnell and his future were totally untrue this week. Now let's hope it's a case of 100 not out in Waterford at the weekend.