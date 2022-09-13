Louth

Ultimately, Dundalk’s league and Cup destiny is still in their own hands

Dundalk players celebrate a goal during Friday night's defeat by UCD. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Dundalk players celebrate a goal during Friday night's defeat by UCD. Picture: Sportsfile

James Rogers

Landmarks in your career or, indeed, life often lead you to assess the road you've been on up until now and where the future will take you.

Stephen O'Donnell is at such a juncture ahead of what will be his 100th game as a manager against Waterford FC at the RSC this Friday.

