UCD captain Jack Keaney looking to cause an upset in league opener against Dundalk at Oriel Park

UCD captain Jack Keaney is hoping to be too busy to fully focus on their trip to face Dundalk this week until just a couple of days before the game.

That’s because the Students are in Collingwood Cup action this week where they will be hoping to retain a trophy they won for the 48th time courtesy of a 2-1 win over Queen’s University last year.

Andy Myler’s side were due to meet Ulster University Jordanstown in their quarter-final tie on Monday with a potential semi-final on Tuesday before a potential final match at Larne’s Inver Park on Wednesday.

After a hard few weeks of pre-season, the 24-year-old defender says the potentially busy schedule won’t deter them as they prepare for another battle to stay in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

“We’ve a busy week so we’ll just have to manage minutes around that,” he said.

“Hopefully we can do well in the Collingwood before we go into Dundalk on the Friday.

“We’ve Jordanstown on Monday. If we win that we’ve a Tuesday game and if we win that it’s the final on Wednesday but we’re just going to take it as it comes.

“For a lot of us it’s our last year in the college so we’ll give that everything and we’ll see where it takes us and worry about Friday then and give that everything as well.”

Having taken four points off Dundalk at the UCD Bowl last season, Keaney says his side will be looking to cause an upset against at Oriel Park on Friday.

“We’re looking to hit the ground running and there’s probably no better place than at a packed out Oriel and to test ourselves against one of the best.

“It’ll be a good test to know where we’re at. I know a few of their players and they’re a top side and they’ve a great manager there so we’re under no illusions that it’s going to be a really tough game but it’s something that we’re really looking forward to.”

While the Students have lost Dundalk targets Thomas Lonergan and Dylan Duffy from last season, as well as Colm Whelan to Derry City, former Sligo Rovers player Keaney says there’s always a new crop of players for Myler to call upon.

“We’ve lost a few key lads that were part of the team last year but that just gives an opportunity for the new lads and younger lads to come in and put their stamp on things.”

They certainly have plenty of chances to lay down a marker this week!