Two players key to Dundalk’s unlikely table top push – Kevin Mulligan

Two players, Daniel Kelly and Mark Connolly are high in the thoughts of Dundalk supporters as the club prepares for a welcome, yet, nonetheless, unexpected, top of the table clash with leaders, Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park on Friday night.

Both players have played significant roles in Dundalk's lofty position in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, Kelly with his surge in form, highlighted by his excellent goalscoring run, and Connolly for the stability and inspirational leadership he has given the team, contributing greatly to Stephen O'Donnell's side having the second best defensive record in the league (just 14 goals conceded).

Kelly's inclusion along with Patrick Hoban as the only two Dundalk players in a selection of the best team in the first half of the season is not a recognition that Dundalk supporters would have anticipated at the start of the campaign, for there are many Oriel Park regulars who doubted the wisdom of signing the winger for two more seasons.

Since joining Dundalk in December 2018, supporters were never convinced that the player, known among his teammates as "Dicky", could sustain the consistency in performance that made him a regular in the team during his first season.

During that debut campaign under Vinny Perth, he scored 14 goals in all competitions, helping his team to almost a clean sweep of trophies, with the FAI Cup the only silverware Dundalk failed to add to the league, League Cup, President's Cup and the Unite the Union Champions' Cup.

However, over the following seasons, the 26-year-old failed to build on that promising start, and while his 2020 term was badly interrupted by a niggling knee injury, he has already played more minutes (1110) this season than in the whole of last season, and his tally of six goals is double that of last season.

It was against that background that many were surprised at Stephen O'Donnell's decision to re-sign the player for this campaign on that two-year deal but clearly the newly-installed head coach was able to recall stellar moments in Kelly's career in recent seasons even when he was not a regular in the team, such as the part he played in the UEFA Europa League play-off win over Ki Klaksvik as well as the Cup final win over Shamrock Rovers the same season.

O'Donnell, obviously, believed in the player, as did manager Dave Mackey who introduced Kelly to League of Ireland football with Bray Wanderers and who the player acknowledges has done more for his game than other managers he has played under.

Since the start of the season, the coaching staff and Mackey, in particular, have worked hard with the player so that he can exploit his primary asset, his pace, and to show more composure when goalscoring opportunities arise, for although he has a good enough scoring record for a winger, his failure to steady himself when the chances arise has denied him an even better registry record.

Crucial to the improvement in the player's performances this season has been the work that the coaching staff have done with the Dubliner and the team to get Kelly into more central positions, where, if he gets behind a defence, his pace can be lethal, and can catch out both defenders and goalkeepers trying to play the ball out from the back.

RUTHLESS RESULT

The result is that the Ringsend native has been rewarded with six crucial goals this season, a number of which were the only goals in the game in the most recent wins over Finn Harps and St Patrick's Athletic which have seen Dundalk climb to second place behind Friday's opponents, champions, Rovers.

Equally important to Dundalk is the other player, Connolly, whose acquisition on a six-month loan from Dundee United at the start of the season has been a key component in the campaign.

That loan period ends this month, causing considerable anxiety among supporters for there is continual speculation that the central defender, who has a contract with his parent, Scottish club until the end of the 2023 season, is keen to return to play in Ireland, thus alerting a number of clubs north and south of the border.

The Clones native, who has been living with his family in his hometown since returning to Ireland, has vast experience playing in both England and Scotland since joining Wolverhampton Wanderers as an 18-year-old in 2009, playing with Wolves, Macclesfield Town and Crawley in England and St Johnstone, Kilmarnock, Dundee United and Dunfermline in Scotland, chalking up over 280 appearances in both leagues and registering a respectable 15 goals for a central defender.

The 30-year-old, who helped Dundee to promotion to the Scottish Premiership in 2020, was rewarded with an extended contract until 2023, but in May last year he snapped his cruciate ligament in a Premiership match against Motherwell which kept him out of the game for several months.

He was loaned out to Dunfermline last September and played every minute of his 14 appearances for the club before deciding to return to Ireland and sign for Dundalk on the six-month loan.

He has been a key signing for Stephen O'Donnell, compensating for the departure of Daniel Cleary to St Johnstone, for apart from his extensive experience he is an inspirational figure in the team, a talisman in the calibre of Chris Shields who can lift his side with a decisive tackle, or a commanding header in his box.

For all of those reasons, Dundalk will be anxious not just to extend his loan period to the end of the season but sign the player on a permanent deal, but they face stiff competition, most notably from Linfield, while Dundee might be seeking a transfer fee for their player.

Only weeks and two further games after Friday remain until the player's future is decided, and supporters are keen to see the new owners of the club underline their commitment to the future by ensuring that the player's stay at Oriel Park is extended.

Both Connolly and Kelly will be key figures in Friday's eagerly-awaited clash with Rovers for supporters know, but do not want to speculate, that if Dundalk can manage to win they will cut the deficit that Rovers enjoy at the top of the league to five points with a game in-hand.

It is a situation few believed could happen when the campaign started, for given the handicap under which Dundalk went to the post with a new management team, new owners and an almost completely new squad, few could have envisaged that they would be challenging Rovers at the halfway stage.

They will go into Friday's game full of confidence after an extended break, for they can reflect not just on their recent good run, but on their performances against Rovers, both home and away, earlier in the second when they were unlucky not to get all three points in Oriel and were only beaten by a late goal in Tallaght.

Rovers will undoubtedly be favourites but their form hasn't been great before the break with many believing that Stephen Bradley does not know his best XI, and if Dundalk can produce their best they will have a chance.