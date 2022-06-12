Louth

Two players key to Dundalk’s unlikely table top push – Kevin Mulligan

Daniel Kelly and Mark Connolly have really hit form at Oriel Park

Mark Connolly and Daniel Kelly have been in fine form this season. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Kevin Mulligan

Two players, Daniel Kelly and Mark Connolly are high in the thoughts of Dundalk supporters as the club prepares for a welcome, yet, nonetheless, unexpected, top of the table clash with leaders, Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park on Friday night.

Both players have played significant roles in Dundalk's lofty position in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, Kelly with his surge in form, highlighted by his excellent goalscoring run, and Connolly for the stability and inspirational leadership he has given the team, contributing greatly to Stephen O'Donnell's side having the second best defensive record in the league (just 14 goals conceded).

