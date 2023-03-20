Two major sporting occasions – involving Louth GAA, Drogheda United and Dundalk FC – and less than 5,000 were able to attend

Either side of St Patrick’s Day was quite the few days on the sporting front.

A Grand Slam for the Irish rugby team. Similar for the U20s.

There was also a dramatic FA Cup tie between Manchester United and Fulham that saw three red cards produced in jig time, not to mention the small matter of Cheltenham and all the drama that it brought about.

It wasn’t bad locally either.

On Thursday night, Dundalk travelled to Weavers Park and despite playing second fiddle for long periods did what they failed to do last season and headed back up the M1 with three points in tow. Not a bad way to tee up winless Shamrock Rovers’ visit to Oriel Park after the international break on March 31.

If that performance on Boyneside by Stephen O’Donnell’s side was gutsy then it was echoed by Mickey Harte’s Louth side less than 72 hours later when they beat Cork on a 1-10 to 0-10 scoreline in Ardee to set up a winner-takes-all promotion decider against Dublin in Croke Park this Sunday.

It might be only March but for those two results alone, it’s fair to say the weekend just gone will go down as one of the most memorable of the sporting year.

And yet, so few witnessed it in the flesh.

While it is heartening to see the surge in interest in the League of Ireland of late, the outdated facilities across the country are now at the stage of holding it back.

It was great to hear the Louth derby had led the way for all the other Premier Division matches last weekend by selling out but when you factor in the attendance was just 2,193, it shows you that that’s perhaps not something really worth celebrating.

It wasn’t much better at DEFY Páirc Mhuire. While no official attendance was given for the Wee County’s first victory over Cork since the 1994 National League, the capacity of 2,600 at the Ardee venue suggests there wasn’t much more than that in attendance.

Dress it up any way you like and that’s less than 5,000 people attending the two biggest local sporting events of the weekend.

For a county with an estimated population of 139,100, as per Census 2022, that’s a poor return – and that’s without factoring in any travelling support from Cork for the GAA match or outside interest in the Louth derby given it was the only show in town last Thursday night in regards to the League of Ireland. It could be worth noting that a large portion of Drogheda is in Meath but for the sake of avoiding a row, let’s not even go there!

There’s little doubt there were public representatives and even employees from Louth County Council at both matches on Thursday and Sunday. No doubt they enjoyed the matches (although maybe not if Drogheda are your team) but can they really describe either as proud moments.

For too long the local authority has had scant regard for sport in this county. Weavers Park and Oriel Park aren’t fit for purpose and while the hope is that Louth GAA will next year have a home it can be proud of, it won’t wipe out decades of pain.

The new county grounds in Dundalk is being done in spite of the local authority in many ways, not because of them.

Fair play to those who are turning a dream into reality but what of the rest of us. What hope is there of Dundalk FC or Drogheda United getting a bit of support.

Or the many other local sports that need it.

There had been hopes of a velodrome in Dundalk for a long time but cycle lanes to nowhere that ruined the streetscape of the town is all we have seen happen over the past decade or so.

One of the other big celebrations at the weekend was the return of the St Patrick’s Day parade to Dundalk.

Many local sports clubs took part and the parade was led by its two Grand Marshals, boxer Amy Broadhurst and international athlete Kate O’Connor. They’re two of many fine sportspeople this area has produced but their many remarkable feats have been achieved in spite of the facilities on offer to them here.

Those many hard working volunteers on the ground do their best – a truly exceptional and often thankless job – to give us sportspeople and sports teams we can be proud of.

Imagine how much better it’d all be with a bit of investment and foresight?

By this time next year the next local elections will likely be in sight. Whatever your preferred sport is, insisting on investment in all sports should be at the top of the agenda when those seeking your vote come knocking on your door.

We love sport in this county and the weekend just gone was one of the good ones.

Just think how much better and more inclusive it could all be with a bit of backing from local government though.