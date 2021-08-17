Trio miss crunch derby

15 August 2021; David McMillan of Dundalk is stretchered off after picking up a serious injury during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Derry City and Dundalk at Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Dundalk are facing an injury crisis ahead of Friday’s Louth derby clash with Drogheda United at Oriel Park (kick-off 7.45pm, live on LOITV).

Patrick McEleney, Daniel Kelly and David McMillan are all expected to miss the match with the Boynesiders after limping out of Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Derry City at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Darragh Leahy also missed the game making him a doubt for Friday while Ole Erik Midtskogen’s confirmed departure leaves head coach Vinny Perth short of bodies for the local derby.

While Dundalk are expected to complete the signing of former Wycombe goalkeeper Cameron Evans, who took part in the warm-up in Derry on Sunday, this week, Perth said no decision has as yet been made on whether to offer a contract to French-born Moroccan trialist Sami Ben Amar.

He did hint however that there would be some significant news coming from the club in the coming days.

“We’ve not made our decisions as such but we’ve a lot of decisions to make in the club over the next few days and that’s just another one of them,” he said when asked about Ben Amar.

“We’ll do them over the next couple of days.

“I need to stand up a little bit for this club. I mean stand up and be counted and I think it’s time we made or confirmed some of the big decisions around the club and we’ll do that over the next four or five days.

“We’re on a really good footing and there has been positives out of the last two months albeit the last two games have been really difficult to take.”

While Drogheda boss Tim Clancy recently said his side could be in a relegation dogfight following four defeats on the spin, Perth said he doesn’t believe the Boynesiders are in danger of the drop.

“No I don’t,” he said.

“It’s too early for any of that stuff. There’s too many points to be played for. I think the league is so tight that a team can go on a run of four or five wins and shoot up it or vice versa.”

The 45-year-old said he was bitterly disappointed in the decision by referee Damien MacGraith to award a penalty against Andy Boyle for a handball that ultimately cost his side the game against Derry on Sunday and also criticised the Mayo official for not taking action on Daniel Lafferty for the challenge from behind that took Patrick McEleney out of the game on 27 minutes.

“I can’t fathom it,” he said of the penalty.

“I’ve just spoken to Liam Coyle there who is Derry through and through and he said it was a bizarre penalty.

“We’d obviously a difficult start which I had expected with a lack of freshness and whatever but we really started to take control of it. I’ll have to see it back but what Lafferty has done to Patrick is not even a yellow, it’s close to a red.

“There was no action and because the referee didn’t take control of the situation players started to push each other and Dan Cleary gets a yellow as a result. That’s the frustrating part for players.

I have to be careful because referees are what they are but if you look at the Rovers penalty decision... Ruaidhrí Higgins used the word there that we have a ‘homer’ today.

“There was a ball that went out for a clear throw in to us and he gave it to them and that’s what they felt on their bench. I’m just really disappointed with that.

“We’ve had a lot of tough luck. We had an offside the other night too. When things go against you people will say you get the rub of the green over a season but the timing of it is poor. We’ve a game a week now and the players have got to fight now. It’s been a really difficult day for us.”

With Dundalk remaining 11 points adrift of third place Sligo Rovers, Perth admitted there was no margin for error if his side was to make Europe next season.

“We’ve no margin for error now and we’ve only got ourselves to blame for that as a club but we’re ready to fight now.

“A game a week suits us. We can get back on the training ground. There’s not that much to fix to be fair but what has to be fixed is a little bit of morale and a little bit of getting the best out of players but we’ve done that before and we’ll do it again.

“Just having a game a week helps, it doesn’t matter who we’re playing against. I think we’re a match for anybody in this league. I really do think that.

“There’s no doubt that Rovers are the standard bearers but beyond that we’re there with everybody else. I really genuinely believe that so that’s the message coming from the club that we’re ready to fight now for the next 42 points that are available and the cup run.”

Perth said it was too early to say when any of the injured trio would be in line to return.

“It’s too early to say,” he said.

“David’s is very serious and Patrick’s is serious as well. Daniel Kelly is one of them where he could be okay in four days or a week but that’s what happens when you’re pushing your body to its upper limits.

““David’s one is a different one. It’s accidental whereas that one was a stamp,” he said.