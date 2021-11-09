Town reeling after ‘Hart’breaking loss

DROGHEDA TOWN 0

HARTSTOWN HUNTSTOWN 2

There was a lot of confusion on Friday night at Blackstone Motors Marian Park as Drogheda Town somehow finished the game on the wrong side of a 2-0 scoreline.

Town had countless chances to win the game, including two goals dubiously ruled out, as Paul Crowley’s side dominated across the pitch, only to concede twice from the 88th minute onwards.

While disappointed with the result, there was little to fault in the players’ efforts according to the Town boss.

“They gave everything, created stacks of chances and didn’t give up,” he began.

The one lamentable thing for Crowley is the fact he hasn’t got a fully fit squad.

“We were missing eight again due to suspension and long-term injury. I’d love if we had a fully fit squad, but that’s just something we have to deal with,” he added.

Drogheda Town had an eight-game unbeaten run in Division 1B heading into Friday night’s game and the hosts started well.

With Sean Brennan in the starting XI the hosts posed a real danger from set pieces. The former Drogheda United midfielder supplied a series of inviting balls which unfortunately were headed over. But Town were certainly knocking on the door.

Craig Pentony saw a shot tipped over just inside the six-yard area when the striker struck the ball high and the keeper managed to palm it up and over the bar.

Hartstown struggled to break down the Town defence and some pot shots from outside the box didn’t really trouble Jakub Kula inbetween the Town sticks.

Ollie Hamzat had a chance late on in the half, but the game was scoreless at the break.

Town continued to press in the second half, but then came the game’s two most contentious decisions. First Stephen Carter hit a shot which the Hartstown keeper spilled and Town felt the ball rolled across and possibly over the line, but it was hacked away and the goal wasn’t given.

Then on 65 minutes a clearance from the visitors box fell to Andy Hickey and the full-back struck a beautifully hit shot. This time the ball went right at the point of the top-right corner and bounced down across the line in Town’s opinion, but neither the linesman nor referee were convinced a goal had been scored.

Still it felt as if Drogheda would score as they continued to create chances. James Traynor was sprung from the bench in what will be a timely boost to the ailing squad.

But on 88 minutes a seemingly harmless shot saw Kula caught slightly out of position and the visitors had the lead and as Town frantically tried to level they conceded a second. They host Castleknock Celtic on Friday night as they look to bounce back.

Drogheda TOWN: Jakub Kula, Andy Hickey, Eric Browne, Ricardo Dusa, Daryl McDonagh, Sean Brennan (James Traynor), Shaun Bannon, Nemanja Crnogorac (Daniel Barbosa), Stephen Carter, Craig Pentony (Mikey Connolly), Ollie Hamzat.