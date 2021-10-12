Town boss hails squad for ‘giving everything’

There is a massive sense of pride at Drogheda Town at the moment as once again Paul Crowley’s side showed a never-say-die attitude as they salvaged a draw away to Dunboyne on Sunday morning.

Nemanja Crnogorac scored on the 90th minute to ensure Town left with a share of the spoils. Town were 2-0 down at the break and some tactical switches by Paul Crowley in the second-half paid dividends as Ricardo Dusa scored his fifth in five games to make it 2-1 before the late late leveler. Indeed Town had a glorious chance in the three minutes of added time right at the end to seal what would have been a deserved win, but the effort was just wide.

Indeed Town could have run out 6-2 winners only for an unbelievable second-half performance from the Dunboyne keeper.

Speaking after the game though Crowley said he has nothing but pride for what his players had given not only on Sunday but throughout the season.

While they continue their unbeaten streak, the Town manager spoke about the commitment and effort they give week in week out.

“One of the things that has to be mentioned is that a lot of these guys have never played Intermediate football. There are a lot of demands put on them, from me personally and their application has been fantastic. They look after themselves and give me everything on match day. They constantly show resilience to come from behind and we will reap the rewards soon.

“How soon will we reap those rewards, I’m not sure, but they are gaining experience and this will come.”

Crowley was full of praise for those behind the scenes also. “Where we are as a group and the staff is everyone working tirelessly in the same direction The kitman as up at Marian Park all day on Saturday getting everything ready for Sunday morning so the team could be fully prepared.

“The whole board was up in Dunboyne for an 11am kick-off on Sunday morning. That shows the support and belief that’s there for this team and as a club I am really happy with how things are going and I have a huge sense of pride about everything,” he concluded.

Town welcome one of the best Intermediate sides in the country to Blackstone Marian Park on Friday – kick-off 7.45pm – as St Mochtas travel to Drogheda in the Intermediate Cup.

Drogheda Town: Jakub Kula, Andy Hickey (Nemanja Crnogorac), Ricardo Dusa, Ronan McEntaggart, Daryl McDonagh, Sean Brennan, Thomas O’Connell, Sean Caffrey (Dan Barbosa), Mikey Connolly (Emmanuel Santos), Craig Pentony, Ollie Hamzat