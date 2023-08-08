Top-flight promotion charge not on Square United radar just yet

BEFORE the start of the season Square United were hoping merely to survive in the First Division, but as they enter the second half of the campaign they find themselves second in the table.

However, Square manager Adrian Conlon is very much playing down any talk of returning to the top flight next season.

“It’s like a cliché, but I’m taking it one game at a time; maybe with two games to go I’ll give promotion a consideration. We spoke at the start of the year about the importance of staying in the division and that’s what we wanted to do.”

Square have six games remaining, but Conlon says where his hopes really lie are in the Fitzsimons Cup. They are into the quarter-finals where they have been drawn away to Torro or Walshestown and Conlon says that his side would love a cup run.

“It’s been years since Square have had a cup run, so it would be nice to give the lads something to focus on. I think whichever side makes the quarter-final, we’ll both see the game as winnable, and then if we get into a semi-final anything can happen.”

Duleek and Ardee Celtic occupy two of the relegation spots, but Duleek boss Bryan Murphy is still targeting a return to the top flight. They are away to Kingscourt Harps on Friday and a win for Duleek would cut the gap between third bottom and third to just a point.

“We’re six points behind Square United with a game in hand and have to play them at home, so we have to be looking at trying to finish in the top three spots,” he said.

“We are third bottom, but only one or two wins away from the promotion spots, and we’ve added two or three lads who’ll strengthen us, so we’re full of confidence heading into the second part.”

Cormac McGroggan re-signed with Duleek just before the break, they have also promoted Sean O’Halloran from the underage set-up and James Burke has signed from Drogheda Town, although he is recovering from an injury and may not be available immediately.

Having been eliminated from the Fitzsimons Cup, Duleek are hoping for a run in the Challenge Cup, although should they beat Bay in the second round they face either Chord Celtic or Trim Celtic.

Ardee Celtic are second bottom but hit form just before the break and Gary Malone’s side feel they can get themselves out of trouble.

“Results just haven’t gone our way. We were unlucky against Glenmuir, we conceded in the 91st minute after coming from behind and being unlucky not to take the lead, so hopefully we get the rub of the green over the next few weeks,” said Malone.

Ardee have added some League of Ireland experience in the form of Gavin Gilmore. The Tallanstown native (20) is living in Galway but travelling to Ardee and Malone hopes he’ll be available for some games. He was with Galway United U19s before joining Athlone Town but previously played youth football with Ardee Celtic.