Togetherness in this Dundalk group is to be admired

Dundalk head to Tallaght Stadium on Sunday with a chance of closing the gap at the top of the table to Shamrock Rovers to a single point.

Even if the Lilywhites manage a victory over Stephen Bradley’s side, with a game in-hand still to play and the biggest squad in the league, the Hoops will still be favourites to retain their title.

But wouldn’t it be lovely to test their mettle? Having ensured their qualification for either the Europa League or Europa Conference League group stages with victory over KF Shkupi last week, Sunday’s game is sandwiched in between both legs of their play-off tie with Ferencvaros who they meet in the first leg in Budapest this Thursday.

Dundalk might not have the biggest or most talented squad in the league but they showed once again on Friday night that they certainly have the most spirited.

Having been reduced to 10 men early in the second half following Andy Boyle’s dismissal, the side played 46 minutes – including eight additional minutes – a man light and still managed to hold off a Bohs onslaught. It summed up the achievement in keeping a clean sheet that it was the first time in 33 home matches in all competitions that Keith Long’s side had failed to find the net.

With up to half a dozen players potentially missing for Sunday, including Patrick Hoban and Boyle, it won’t be easy for Stephen O’Donnell’s side but this team have showed resolve time and time again so who would back against them coming up trumps when it really matters once more?

Against Derry City when Paul Doyle and Daniel Kelly went off with hamstring injuries, Alfie Lewis and Ryan O’Kane excelled. It was the same with John Martin on Friday when Hoban limped off with a calf problem after just 12 minutes.

There’s a togetherness in this group that is to be admired. A win on Sunday would make the closing few months of the campaign very interesting indeed.

Juggling Europe and domestic football isn’t easy.

While everyone remembers Dundalk’s famous victory over BATE Borisov in 2016, few recall that it was followed by domestic defeats away to Galway United and Bray Wanderers. Indeed, that season Dundalk won just twice in matches immediately following games in Europe and it was the same in 2020 when the only wins recorded were the 11-0 FAI Cup win over Athlone Town and the 4-2 victory over Rovers in the final at the Aviva Stadium.

This Rovers squad is older than the Dundalk squads of 2016 and 2020 so recovery and going to the well every three or four days will be that little bit harder.

That’s not to say they can’t or won’t do it but wouldn’t it be good to give them a sweat and be there to pounce if and when they slip up?

Given everything that has gone on at the club in the last few years, it would be a truly phenomenal achievement if Dundalk were to win any silverware this year. To be competing alone is some feat.

