This week’s Dundalk FC statistics

Robbie Benson’s goal against Derry City was a triple landmark for the Dundalk midfielder. Not only was the 71st minute header from Keith Ward’s free-kick the 75th goal of his career but it was also his 25th league goal for Dundalk and his 10th career goal against the Candystripes. Sunday’s game also marked Benson’s first 90 minute appearance since the 3-0 defeat away to Shamrock Rovers last August.

50 not out for O’Donnell

Stephen O’Donnell took charge of his 50th game as Dundalk head coach on Sunday and remains undefeated against Derry City in his time at Oriel Park. In his first 26 matches in charge of Dundalk, up to and including the 1-1 draw with Derry City at Oriel last August, O’Donnell had won 13, drawn 10 and lost three. In the 24 matches since then, he has won 10, drawn five but lost nine.

Familiar scoreline

Sunday’s game between Dundalk and Derry was the sixth time in the last five years that the two sides have drawn 2-2. That equates to 27.3pc of the 22 matches between the sides during that period. The FAI Cup meeting between the sides at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in August 2019 also finished 2-2 after 90 minutes but Dundalk went on to win 3-2 after extra-time. In total Sunday’s game was the 10th 2-2 draw between the sides – the first coming back in December 1993 at Oriel Park when Brian Irwin and Peter Hanrahan were on the scoresheet for the Lilywhites.

Quickfire goals

Dundalk’s two goals against Derry on Sunday from Robbie Benson and Johannes Yli-Kokko came within 50 seconds of each other. It was the first time that the Lilywhites had scored two in a minute since Patrick Hoban followed up his penalty with a second almost immediately after in the 5-1 win over St Mochta’s in the FAI Cup at Oriel Park in August 2021. Two goals in a minute hadn’t happened in a league game since Dundalk beat Derry City 4-0 at Maginn Park in August 2017 when Robbie Benson’s opener on 23 minutes was followed up with the second from David McMillan inside 60 seconds.