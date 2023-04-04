This week’s Dundalk FC facts/stats

Heaviest loss for O’Donnell

Friday’s 4-0 defeat to Shamrock Rovers was Stephen O’Donnell’s heaviest league defeat as Dundalk head coach – surpassing the 3-0 loss to the same opponents at Tallaght Stadium last August. The 37-year-old has lost by four goals three times now in his managerial career and all have been at Oriel Park. The first came at the end of the 2019 season when his St Patrick’s Athletic side were soundly beaten and the second came a week earlier when Shelbourne beat 10-man Dundalk 4-0 in the Leinster Senior Cup. The back-to-back 4-0 defeats mean the Lilywhites have conceded four or more goals in consecutive games for the first time since 2012 when a 7-0 stuffing away to Shamrock Rovers was followed up with a 4-0 defeat against Derry City.

First red for Benson

Robbie Benson’s red card against Shamrock Rovers on Friday night was the first of his professional career. The 30-year-old will now have to serve a two-match ban, missing Friday’s visit of Sligo Rovers to Oriel Park and the trip to face Cork City at Turner’s Cross on Easter Monday, after an appeal against the decision was rejected by the independent Appeal Committee of the FAI.

Rovers up-and-running

While Friday’s win over Dundalk was Shamrock Rovers’ first of the season at the seventh attempt, Stephen Bradley’s side are actually now just three points worse off than they were after the same number of games last season. By contrast, despite the loss, Dundalk are three points better off than they were after seven games of last season having also lost on match day seven in 2022 away to neighbours Drogheda United. Friday’s win was Rovers’ first at Oriel Park since also beating an understrength Dundalk 4-0 there in September 2020 when Filippo Giovagnoli selected a side with one eye on the Europa League play-off against KÍ Klaksvik a few days later.

Player landmarks

Andy Boyle made the 325th start of his League of Ireland career on Friday night. His league debut for Dundalk had also come against Shamrock Rovers in a 0-0 draw in March 2013. Robbie McCourt also featured for Dundalk in a league game at Oriel Park for the first time having come off the bench in the second half.