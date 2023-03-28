This week’s Dundalk FC facts

240 days (seven months and 25 days) after signing for Dundalk from Sligo Rovers, Robbie McCourt made his first appearance for the club at Oriel Park on Friday night. It was his fifth outing for the Lilywhites in total. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Friday’s game was Dundalk’s 200th match in the Leinster Senior Cup. The first was against Drumcondra back in 1927. The 4-0 defeat to Shels means Dundalk haven’t won in their last four matches in the competition since July 2018 when they beat Shamrock Rovers 1-0 in Tallaght courtesy of Ronan Murray’s first half goal.

Heaviest defeat

Friday’s 4-0 loss to Shelbourne was Stephen O’Donnell’s heaviest as Dundalk head coach, overtaking the 3-0 defeat away to Shamrock Rovers last August. It also equalled his heaviest defeat in management with his St Patrick’s Athletic side losing 4-0 to Dundalk at Oriel Park in a league match in October 2019.

Player landmarks

Keith Ward started his 75th game in Dundalk colours on Friday night. It was just his second start for the club in the Leinster Senior Cup. The previous one came in February 2011 in a 2-0 defeat against Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park – a game his current manager Stephen O’Donnell scored in for the Hoops to add to Gary O’Neill’s first half opener. Peter Cherrie’s inclusion in goal on the night also saw him line out for Dundalk for the ninth season in his career. There was also minor landmarks for Archie Davies and Cameron Elliott, who made the 80th and 75th starts of their career on the night respectively.

McCourt’s first Oriel outing

240 days (seven months and 25 days) after signing for Dundalk from Sligo Rovers, Robbie McCourt made his first appearance for the club at Oriel Park on Friday night. It was his fifth outing for the Lilywhites in total.

Early red

Hayden Muller's dismissal after just six minutes on Friday was the quickest red Dundalk have received since Dean Bennett was given his marching orders after just three minutes of a 5-0 defeat away to Sligo Rovers in October 2011. Greg Bolger was also sent-off on the night for Ian Foster's side.

Five debutants

Stephen O’Donnell handed first-team debuts to five of the club’s up-and-coming youngsters off the bench on Friday night. Sean Bannon, Eoin Kenny, Anthony Moyo, Conor O’Gorman and Dualta Honney can now all say they’ve played competitively for the Lilywhites after their brief cameos on the night.