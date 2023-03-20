This week’s Dundalk FC facts

First penalty save for Shepperd

Nathan Shepperd’s penalty save from Freddie Draper on Thursday night was the first in his senior professional career. It was fifth time lucky for the Welshman after he had conceded all four penalties he had faced last season. You have to go back to December 2017 to find his last save in any game when he denied Joe Felix for Fulham U18s vs Swansea U18s. He would concede a penalty the same point. Shepperd’s penalty save on Thursday was the first saved by a Dundalk goalkeeper in regular time of a game since Aaron McCarey denied Shane Duggan in the club’s 3-1 FAI Cup win away to Waterford FC on September 9 2019. In between, the Lilywhites had conceded 11 penalties in-a-row. Thursday’s save from Draper was the first from a penalty in a league game in almost seven years since Gary Rogers denied Stephen Dooley from the spot in Dundalk’s 1-0 loss away to Cork City in Turner’s Cross in June 2016. Dooley scored the only goal of the game that night.

First away win

Thursday’s 1-0 win over Drogheda United was Dundalk’s first away win of the season. It came in the third game of the season on March 16. Last season it took Dundalk until May and away game number eight to open their account away from Oriel Park. Stephen O’Donnell’s side now have 11 points from their opening six matches this season. This is three points better off than at the same stage last season.

Player landmarks

Greg Sloggett, who went to school in Drogheda having grown up in nearby Gormanston, made the 200th start of his career on Thursday night at Weavers Park. His League of Ireland debut had also come in the Drogheda venue as a 67th minute sub for UCD in a 4-0 defeat against the Boynesiders on August 1, 2014. It was also a landmark night last Thursday for Darragh Leahy, who started his 75th game in Dundalk colours and for Patrick Hoban, who made his 250th league start in the League of Ireland. Archie Davies also had a landmark on Thursday as he made the 100th league as he made the 100th league appearance of his career. Meanwhile, Robbie Benson came off the bench to make his 175th appearance for the club.

O’Donnell on top

Thursday’s victory over Drogheda was just Stephen O’Donnell’s second win in management at Weavers Park. Like Thursday, his previous win was also by a 1-0 scoreline with current Dundalk midfielder Alfie Lewis hitting a 94th minute winner for St Patrick’s Athletic there in October 2021. Thursday’s win was Dundalk’s first in Drogheda since Daniel Cleary’s late goal which earned Vinny Perth’s side a 1-0 victory in November 2021.