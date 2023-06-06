This week’s Dundalk FC ‘Did You Know’

Patrick Hoban’s hat-trick on Monday night equalled the all-time scoring record of 142 goals which has been held by Joey Donnelly for the best part of 80 years. Hoban’s treble – his fifth for the club – brought his career goals tally for all clubs to 176 and it was also ironically the 176th hat-trick scored for Dundalk in the club’s history. The lats time that the club’s scoring record was equalled was on November 13, 1939, when Donnelly scored his 113th goal in a 5-2 win away to Drumcondra. That saw him move level with Eddie Carroll who had scored 113 goals over three spells with the club between 1927 and 1937. Donnelly has held the record since scoring his 114th goal a week later on November 26, 1939, in a 4-0 win over Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park. His tally of 142 goals for Dundalk came across 519 matches. Hoban made equalled it on his 274th appearance for the club against UCD on Monday. The striker has now scored 16 career goals against the Students, equalling the number he has managed against Bohemians.

Long overdue hat-trick

Hoban’s hat-trick on Monday was the first scored by Dundalk since the striker hit three in a 5-1 win over St Mochta’s in the FAI Cup at Oriel Park on August 27, 2021. While David McMillan and Daniel Kelly both had hat-tricks in FAI Cup ties in between, Hoban’s treble on Monday was the first league hat-trick by a Dundalk player since John Mountney claimed the match ball following a 4-0 win over Sligo Rovers at Oriel Park on May 31, 2019. Hoban’s treble on Monday was the first time he has scored more than one goal in a game under Stephen O’Donnell. The last time he scored more than once for Dundalk in the same match was also in a 4-1 home win over Sligo Rovers in September 2021.

Player landmarks

Keith Ward’s introduction from the bench on Monday saw him make his 100th league appearance for Dundalk and his 125th in all competitions for the club. It came 4,469 days – 12 years, two months and 25 days, since his debut in a 3-2 win over Galway United at Oriel Park in March 2011. John Martin also came on for his 50th league appearance for the club while Andy Boyle made his 225th league appearance for the Lilywhites on the night. Paul Doyle also made his 150th career appearance on Friday night against Shamrock Rovers.

Kelly on target

Having made his 100th league appearance for Dundalk against Shamrock Rovers on Friday, Daniel Kelly netted his 20th league goal for the Lilywhites with the second against UCD on Monday. Previous players to have scored 20 league goals for the club include Peader Walsh, Paul Newe, Sam Patton and Tommy McCabe. It was Kelly’s 27th goal for the club in all competitions – the number he wore when he joined from Bohemians at the start of the 2019 season. Monday night was the first time that Kelly, Hoban and Ryan O’Kane have started a game together for Dundalk. It was Kelly’s first time stating back to back games since the St Patrick’s Athletic and Finn Harps matches last July.

Louie’s return

Louie Annesley and Cameron Elliott were both making their fourth starts for Dundalk on Monday night. It was Annesley’s first game since playing and scoring in the 5-0 win over St Patrick’s Athletic just over three months earlier on March 3rd and came a year to the day since he had been lining out for Gibraltar against North Macedonia in the Nations League. It was also a landmark for Elliott as he was playing the 125th game of his career.

Shepperd’s 100pc record

With Connor Malley named on the bench on Monday, Nathan Shepperd is now the only member of the Dundalk squad to have started all 20 league games this season.