This week’s Dundalk FC ‘Did You Know?’

John Martin and Ryan O’Kane’s goals against Drogheda United and UCD at the weekend brought them both up to five goals in total for the club. Martin’s late winner against Drogheda Utd on Friday was also the 30th goal of his senior career and his 20th Premier Division goal. It was his second time scoring against UCD this season following his strike against them in the 1-1 draw at Oriel Park on the opening day of the season on February 17. Meanwhile, O’Kane’s strike in the Louth Derby was the first time he has scored at Oriel Park and won a game.

Clean sheet

Dundalk’s 2-0 win away to UCD on Monday was their first clean sheet in eight matches in all competitions stretching back to the 1-0 win away to Drogheda United on March 16. Nathan Shepperd has now kept four clean sheets from the side’s opening 13 games – one less than he had after the same number of matches last year.

Away goals

Dundalk’s 2-0 win away to UCD on Monday was just the sixth time in 24 away league matches under Stephen O’Donnell that the Lilywhites have scored more than once in a game. Ryan O’Kane’s 94th minute strike was the 20th away league goal scored under the 37-year-old’s tenure. Three of the six times that Dundalk have scored twice on their travels under O’Donnell has been at the UCD Bowl – the 2-2 draw there last May and the 3-2 defeat last September.

Stoppage time winner

John Martin’s 91st minute winner against Drogheda United on Friday night was the first time Dundalk have scored an injury time winner since Will Patching’s 92nd minute goal earned a 2-1 win away to Levadia Tallinn in July 2021. The last time the Lilywhites scored a stoppage time winner in a league game was almost four years ago in May 2019 when Patrick Hoban’s 96th minute penalty helped Vinny Perth’s side to a 2-1 win over Bohemians at Oriel Park.

Louth derby red cards

Gary Deegan’s red card for Drogheda United on Friday night was the 18th in the last 26 Louth Derby matches, with 13 picked up by the Boynesiders and five going to Dundalk. The previous red card in the fixture had also been at Oriel Park last September when Ryan Brennan was given his marching orders