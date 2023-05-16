This week’s Dundalk FC ‘Did You Know’

15 May 2023; Cian Kavanagh of Derry City in action against Hayden Muller of Dundalk during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Derry City and Dundalk at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Dundalk’s 3-0 loss against Derry City on Monday night was their heaviest to the Candystripes since losing 4-0 at the Brandywell in October 2012. The victory for Ruaidhrí Higgins’ side was just Derry’s fifth win over the Lilywhites in the 42 games since that night and just the second at the Lone Moor Road venue. Monday was Dundalk’s 20th visit to the Brandywell since that 2012 defeat and they have won 14, drawn four and lost two there.

Duffy back to haunt Dundalk

While he featured briefly off the bench against Dundalk last season and last month, both in Oriel Park, Michael Duffy made his first start against his old club since June 2014 on Monday. He also scored that night in the Brandywell in what was a 2-2 draw. Across five seasons at Dundalk, Duffy made 211 appearances, scoring 54 goals and contributing 96 assists.

Leahy landmark

Darragh Leahy made the 150th appearance of his career against Derry City on Monday night. The landmark came on the back of the 120th league appearance of his career 72 hours earlier against Cork City. The 25-year-old’s assist for Patrick Hoban’s 97th minute winner in that game was his third of the season to date. Leahy had only managed two assists in the league for Dundalk in the 2020, 2021 and 2022 seasons combined, so he has already surpassed that this year.

Elliott off the mark

Cameron Elliott’s 94th minute equaliser against Cork City on Friday night was his first goal for Dundalk and the 25th of his career. The Scot hadn’t scored in 151 days since netting the fourth in East Kilbride’s 4-2 win over Caledonian Braves FC in the Scottish Lowland Football League on December 12 last. His equaliser on Friday was the 50th league goal scored at Oriel Park under Stephen O’Donnell’s tenure and his 25th league win.

Hoban edges closer

Patrick Hoban’s winner against Cork City on Friday night was his 138th goal for Dundalk, leaving him just four off equalling Joey Donnelly’s all-time goalscoring record for the club of 142. It was Hoban’s 12th career goal against the Rebels and his 10th for Dundalk, making him the all-time leading scorer in fixtures against Cork, by-passing John Caulfield. It came on what was the 350th start of his career.