This week’s Dundalk FC ‘Did You Know’

Friday night was the fifth league match away from home this season that Dundalk have failed to find the net. With just 13 goals scored on their travels this season, only the bottom two of Cork City (12) and UCD (7) have scored fewer away from home. Aside from three goals away to Bohemians across two defeats at Dalymount Park, Dundalk have only scored more than once away from home against three of the bottom four – Drogheda (3), Cork (2) and UCD (2). While there have been good results at home against Rovers recently, the Lilywhites have yet to score at Tallaght Stadium under Stephen O’Donnell. This is a continuation of the struggles from last season when Dundalk’s 15 goals scored away on the home was on par with UCD and one less than the figure managed by relegated Finn Harps.

Lopes’ landmark

Roberto Lopes’ goal for Shamrock Rovers on Friday night was the 50th that the Hoops have scored against Dundalk at Tallaght Stadium. The game at the weekend was the Lilywhites’ 26th visit to face Rovers at the Dublin 24 venue since it opened in 2009 with the Cape Verde international’s header ensuring a 14th win for the home side. There have also been six draws and just six wins for Dundalk – the last of which came in June 2019 courtesy of Seán Gannon’s strike. Friday night was the fifth time Lopes has scored against Dundalk in his career – three more than against any other opponent.

Falling behind

Friday night’s game against Shamrock Rovers was the 18th time in 28 league matches this season that Dundalk have fallen behind in a game. That figure extends to 21 in 35 games in all competitions.

Player milestones

Daryl Horgan made the 100th league appearance of his Dundalk career on Friday night while it was a double landmark for Greg Sloggett who made his 125th appearance for Dundalk and also his 250th career appearance. It was also a 75th league appearance for the club for Daniel Kelly.