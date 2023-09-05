Third time unlucky as Chord Celtic are ‘Trimmed’ again

CHORD CELTIC 2

CHORD Celtic’s hopes of landing silverware this season were effectively ended on Sunday morning as Trim Celtic once again got the better of the Drogheda team.

The Challenge Cup 2nd round clash was the third time the sides have met this season, and despite going 2-0 up Chord Celtic finished on the wrong side of a 3-2 scoreline to exit the NEFL’s main knockout competition.

The reward for Sunday’s winners is a trip to Duleek on Sunday in the last 16 of the competition.

Conditions at Tully Park were glorious and Chord, despite losing twice previously to the same opposition, were full of confidence.

They played some nice, open football in the opening 10 minutes and were rewarded with the game’s first goal.

It came after Aidan Murphy went on a fantastic run down the left wing, beating several players in the process. He cut inside and was upended just before entering the box.

From the subsequent free Brandon Sullivan’s delivery was deflected into the back of the net, wrong-footing the Trim keeper.

Chord were very much on top and Sullivan went close to making it 2-0 when a cut-back from the byeline was sent just over the bar. Then Cormac Reid drew a fine save from the Trim keeper with a goal-bound volley.

Aidan Murphy was forced off with injury, but his replacement Aaron Dale was involved in Chord’s second goal. Dale broke from midfield before perfectly weighting a pass through to Conor Parkinson and he deftly chipped a shot over the onrushing Trim keeper on 29 minutes.

Trim, managed by former Drogheda United manager Robbie Horgan, halved the deficit just before the break when a ball over the top beat the press and Enda O’Carroll couldn’t get off his line quick enough to make a save.

Trim’s momentum continued into the second half and the hosts won a soft penalty on 58 minutes which was dispatched past O’Carroll who was sent the wrong way.

The keeper pulled off a fantastic save shortly after, diving across his entire goal to keep the game level, but Chord were very much under the cosh and the pressure finally told on 75 minutes when a loose pass was sent back into the box and Trim scored the lead goal with a header.

Chord battled hard in the final minutes, but the final pass let them down and their efforts were in vain.

Chord will look to dust themselves off as they travel to Kentstown on Sunday in a return to league action.

Chord CELTIC: Enda Carroll, Niall Gates, Bash Nyakambil, Morgan Browne, Dean Haggins, Conor McKenna, Cormac Reid, Sevastian Beslic, Brandon Sulivan, Aidan Murphy, Conor Parkinson, Subs: Niall McDonnell, Aaron Dale, Shaun Bannon, Eoghan Mulroy.