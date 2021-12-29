‘There’ll be huge positivity around the club’ – McMillan excited about Dundalk in 2022

David McMillan follows his new manager, Stephen O'Donnell, after the latter scored in the 2017 FAI Cup semi-final win over Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium. PHOTO: SEB DALY/SPORTSFILE

It’s a couple of days before Christmas and David McMillan is wrapping up for the year.

Together with his brother, the 33-year-old founded an architecture firm – McMillan & Co – last April to begin planning for a life outside of football.

While that process is ongoing, his playing days are far from over.

The club’s all-time leading goalscorer in Europe put pen to paper on a new deal recently which will see him extend his time at Oriel Park into a seventh season in 2022.

Now he’s plotting a bright new year under Stephen O’Donnell with the striker confident that Dundalk can compete for honours next season as he bids to add the eight goals that will take him to the 100 mark for the club.

“I’m still hungry to score goals and keep doing well for the club,” said McMillan.

“One of the reasons I signed back is that there is something to be won for us next year. I still think the club can win trophies and be as successful as we were.

“While we are starting afresh, we’ve got to try and get out of the blocks as quickly as we can. I know Stevie is rebuilding a squad but he’s got a good core group that he needed to tie down from last year and he’s building on that with new signings that look really promising so hopefully we’ll have a good crack at it next year and see where it takes us.”

NEW OWNERS

With new owners in place this season and fans, hopefully, back in grounds from the off, McMillan feels it’s a fresh start for everyone at Oriel Park in 2022.

“It was a strange enough end to the year with the change of ownership and an unsettled season really in general,” he said.

“Even just waiting from the end of the season to try and get things sorted, I know it has been difficult for a lot of players and obviously we’ve lost some people so it’s really a new squad being put together, but, for me personally, I knew a few people would be staying put and I wanted to work with the club on what we’ve built over the last number of years and hopefully this is a fresh start for everybody.

“For everybody, for the players and for the fans, last year it just felt like everything was going against the club. Week on week there was something different that was causing problems or issues. It never seemed to lighten up but in saying that when the fans came back at the end of last year it gave everything a big lift and it was a reminder of what the club is really about.

“I think there’ll be huge positivity around the club next season and hopefully we can build off that,” he added.

DERRY DATE

First up for Dundalk is a home tie with Derry City on February 18. While that presents a daunting first test given the squad being assembled by Ruaidhrí Higgins, McMillan is licking his lips at the prospect given he has scored more goals in his career against the Candystripes than any other opponent.

“That came up at the end of last year when I was on the bench and Pat (Hoban) got injured and I came on and scored,” he smiled.

“I mentioned to Stevy Mc (McDonnell) at the time that my record there was good but that’s just one of those things. Derry are going to be a very good outfit next year and I think everybody recognises that.

“They’ve obviously taken a couple of lads from us but Ruaidhrí has went in and done a good job since he has been in there. They look like they’ll be strong so it should be an interesting tie.

“It’ll be a good test for us to see where we’re at in the first game of the season. It’s at home so we’ll have a good crowd I’m sure if everything is allowed so it should make for a cracking opening game.”

One of the turning points in McMillan’s season came against Derry last season when he tore ankle ligaments in the 1-0 defeat at the Brandywell in mid-August. Despite returning towards the end of the campaign, he admits he wasn’t right, but he is hopeful of hitting the ground running when the squad returns to pre-season training next week.

“It’s slow coming back from an injury like that,” he said.

“I’d torn ankle ligaments so they’ve got to heal first and foremost and then when you’re coming back it is painful and you’ve got to play through the pain barrier a little bit. That’s not easy but I felt I was just getting up to speed and then the season ended.

“It’s difficult when you’re not starting games as you’re not getting the minutes that you want. The end of the season probably came at a bad time in that regard but hopefully it means I can go into next season feeling fresh and injury free.

“I think it was Stevie who said to me you have that eagerness because it felt like the season ended prematurely almost so hopefully that’ll help me be nice and sprightly in the early part of next season.”

STEVIE O

Now McMillan is looking forward to playing under the man who captained him during some of his best days in the game.

“It’s good to know the manager a little bit and know what he’s about.

“That’s a helping hand in terms of signing for the club. Although I haven’t played under him as a manager, I know his character and I know the kind of person that he is. You know if there’s an issue he’ll sort it out and I know if I’ve a problem he will help me out. That’s the kind of character that he is and I think it helps people like myself who played with Stevie. It just makes the decision that much more easier to sign for the club.

“I think Dundalk fans know how hungry he is to win things. We saw that when he was the captain of the team so it’ll be good to play under somebody who I feel can get the best out of me as well.”

There’s a good picture emerging at Oriel Park and now that he’s back, David McMillan has designs on being heavily involved in seeing it evolve.