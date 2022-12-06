There are many Irish links to World Cup title chasers

Despite more than a decade of controversy, FIFA bribing scandals and even doubts about Qatar’s ability to actually stage the tournament, the 2022 World Cup has slowly started to make its mark on the world stage.

Following some pretty ordinary opening games, the 22nd edition of the tournament has gradually picked up the pace and has now become compelling viewing for the worldwide global sports audience.

Big names have already fallen with Germany and Belgium both dumped out at the group stage, although I still can’t get my head around how Romelu Lukaku could fluff so many clear-cut goal chances in a single game. Lesser nations like Morocco, South Korea, Japan, USA, and Australia have really stepped up to the plate during the group stages, although at the time of writing (Monday evening), all bar Morocco have packed their bags for home.

Now that we’re getting to the business end of proceedings, which country deserves our greatest support? The bookies’ perennial favourites, Brazil, were not at their best during their three Group G games but Monday night’s first half demolition of South Korea shows what the five-time winners are capable of.

Neymar is an immensely talented footballer but there’s just something about him that makes the PSG star very difficult to warm to. Neither do I have the same grá for the likes of Richarlison or Vinicius Junior as I did for previous generations of Brazilian strikers. However, I do still have them in the family buster so I can’t completely desert them.

Messi and Argentina have been pretty decent to watch and with their ‘bum game’, a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia, out of the way, they now have the look of a team that could go places. Brighton midfielder Alexis MacAllister has been grabbing the headlines also. There’s been a long history of emigration from Ireland to Argentina.

In fact, Argentina is the home of the fifth largest Irish community in the world with an estimated 1 million people of Irish descent. It was around 1860 that Joseph MacAllister left his home in Donabate for South America.

Nephews and grandnephews followed in subsequent years with the family settling along with many other Irish immigrants in Pergamino outside Buenos Aires. A photo of Joseph’s family cottage in Donabate hung on the wall in Pergamino and was passed down through the generations of MacAllisters. The family knew they were Irish and the photo confirmed the north County Dublin link.

There is no denying Joseph’s great-great-grandson Alexis with his red hair and pale skin has the look of a long lost son of Eireann. His cousins in Donabate are watching on with great interest.

Another Irish link with soccer in Argentina is through Tipperary-born Paddy McCarthy. In 1905, the PE teacher and former boxer from Cashel helped set-up a soccer team in the La Boca neighbourhood of Buenos Aires. Boca Juniors were born and McCarthy became their first manager. There’s even a rumour that Boca’s iconic blue and yellow shirt was inspired by the Tipperary colours.

Despite his waning powers, Messi is still capable of turning a game with a moment of magic. Doesn’t the 35-year-old deserve to lift the greatest soccer trophy of all? There won’t be a cow milked in north County Dublin if Argentina win it!

Decades of summer holidays means we’ve all developed an affinity with Portugal, France and Spain. Therefore, we’ve all got a soft spot for our three continental neighbours. All three of them, however, have already tasted big tournament success recently so I’m less inclined to throw my lot in with them.

One from Spain or Portugal are likely to contest the semi-final with the winners of France and England but it’s anybody’s guess who will emerge from this side of the draw. France are probably the best all-round team but don’t rule out the English.

Forgetting, momentarily, our troubled past, based solely on the generations of Irish people who have gone there over the last few centuries, no country deserves our support more than England.

Many Irish folk, including your writer, would struggle to cheer the ‘Three Lions’ to victory but there is no denying our strong links with England. Over six million people in Britain have at least 25% Irish heritage.

The make up of the current England squad reflects that. Apart from Declan Rice and Jack Grealish, who previously wore the green of Ireland, Harry Kane, Kieran Trippier, Harry Maguire, Kalvin Phillips, James Maddison, Conor Gallagher, Conor Coady and Callum Wilson all have strong Irish connections. That’s nine from 26, more than a third of the entire English squad.

If we’re not going to get full square behind them, surely the least they deserve is that we don’t cheer against them? I’m not sure!

There you have it. My semi-final predictions are Brazil/Argentina and Spain/France with Brazil getting the better of France in the December 18 decider.

I’m rooting for La Albiceleste (the white and sky blue).