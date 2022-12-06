Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

There are many Irish links to World Cup title chasers

Seamus O'Hanlon

Declan Rice is one of several English players with strong Irish heritage. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Declan Rice is one of several English players with strong Irish heritage. Picture: Sportsfile

Declan Rice is one of several English players with strong Irish heritage. Picture: Sportsfile

Declan Rice is one of several English players with strong Irish heritage. Picture: Sportsfile

Despite more than a decade of controversy, FIFA bribing scandals and even doubts about Qatar’s ability to actually stage the tournament, the 2022 World Cup has slowly started to make its mark on the world stage.

Following some pretty ordinary opening games, the 22nd edition of the tournament has gradually picked up the pace and has now become compelling viewing for the worldwide global sports audience.

Privacy