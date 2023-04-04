The Town End podcast team up with Dundalk Village and PlayrFit to raise funds for the Dundalk Village Project in Uganda

The people behind The Town End podcast have teamed up with their sponsors Dundalk Village and PlayrFit to produce a new shirt which will help raise money for the Dundalk Village Project in Uganda.

The Dundalk FC-related podcast was set up in 2021 and features Chris Clarke, Stefan McKevitt, Andrew Gallagher, Dean Arrowsmith and Donal Hanks. The quintet host a live online show after each Lilywhite game to discuss the latest news and results from Oriel Park and regularly feature a wide range of guests.

For the past two years the podcast has been sponsored by former Dundalk FC goalkeeper Donal Greene, in conjunction with his Dundalk Village Project.

Dundalk Village features prominently on the front of the new limited edition shirt, which is now available to purchase for €29, with all profits going towards the project’s charity work in Uganda.

The project, founded by Donal, provides sustainable farming opportunities while also supplying essential resources such as clean water, toilets, and solar panels to the community.

He said: “Dundalk FC fans can make a significant impact in the lives of children living in poverty in rural Uganda through the Dundalk Village project. Over 40% of rural Ugandans survive on less than $1.90 per day, making it impossible for many kids to afford education.”

Fans can directly fund tuition fees for kids in the Dundalk Village community by purchasing The Town End podcast shirt.

“Education can break the cycle of poverty and offer a brighter future for these children,” added Donal.

Chris Clarke of The Town End said: “It’s so good to be able to make a difference in the world and especially with projects like this. Since Donal came on board last year as our main sponsor we have wanted to give back to the project in some way and this seemed like a brilliant opportunity.”

The shirt, priced €29, is available until April 12 at https://playr-fit.com/the-town-end

The Town End will be coming live from The Lilywhite Lounge this Friday night after Dundalk’s game against Sligo Rovers and further information will be available then.