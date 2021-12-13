Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 1.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘The mood of the club dictates the mood in the town’

Newly appointed Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Newly appointed Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Newly appointed Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Newly appointed Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

argus

Kevin Mulligan

The contented, smiling face of Stephen O’Donnell, dressed in Dundalk apparel in front of a neatly designed backdrop emblazoned with the club’s battle cry ‘c’mon the town’ was a welcome sight for all the club’s fans when it was posted on the club website on Saturday.

For as the newly appointed head coach said himself on taking over at Oriel Park, “the mood of the club dictates the mood in the town”.

Privacy