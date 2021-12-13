The contented, smiling face of Stephen O’Donnell, dressed in Dundalk apparel in front of a neatly designed backdrop emblazoned with the club’s battle cry ‘c’mon the town’ was a welcome sight for all the club’s fans when it was posted on the club website on Saturday.

For as the newly appointed head coach said himself on taking over at Oriel Park, “the mood of the club dictates the mood in the town”.

That mood, of which the head coach spoke, had been a little subdued in the week prior to the confirmation of his appointment, for there was the prospect, however remote, that St. Patrick’s Athletic would not relinquish their tenuous hold on the player, delaying the important task of assembling a squad capable of competing with the best in the League next season.

That sense of anxiety wasn’t helped by the news that Cameron Dummigan had been signed by Derry City and that Keith Ward, a player who twice previously had played with the club was moving to Oriel Park.

Supporters had come to appreciate Dummigan more and more during last season for when there was chaos all round him, both on and off the field, he was a model of consistency and stability, filling in where ever asked and contributing considerably to avoiding the relegation play-off.

He was seen as a player who still had much to contribute but who chose to join a growing colony of former Dundalk players at the Brandywell, making the task of Ruaidhri Higgins - another with Dundalk links - in moulding a cohesive unit all the easier.

Dummigan’s departure and the arrival of Keith Ward somehow deflated the growing sense of optimism that pervaded after the long running saga over the sale of the club had been resolved and Stephen O’Donnell’s decision to quit St. Pats for Dundalk, for the 31-year-old midfielder would not be top of many supporters wish list for to compensate for the departure of Dummigan, Patrick McEleney, Sam Stanton, Will Patching and Michael Duffy.

After all the player wasn’t a regular with Bohemians last season, didn’t start in the Cup final, and had two spells with Dundalk (2011 and 2013-14) as well as two spells with Bohs, and also saw service with UCD, Sligo Rovers and Derry City.

The mood generated by the Dummigan leaving and Ward’s arrival didn’t lift until the weekend when it was confirmed that any legal difficulties with Pats over O’Donnell’s move were resolved, for the hope, indeed the expectation is that the new head coach had an input into the decision not to match the offer that Derry made to Dummigan and that he sees a role for Ward in the squad he hopes to assemble.

Undoubtedly Ward is a skillful player with good passing skills, and will contribute to raising the energy levels in Dundalk’s midfield, for it is the view of O’Donnell that the team, particularly since Chris Shields’ departure, was lacking in that essential ingredient in modern football.

It is an area that O’Donnell knows a lot about for apart from being one of the most talented midfielders ever to grace the League, he had very competitive instincts that were inspirational in any team.

He brings with him not just a vast knowledge of the League of Ireland scene and no doubt has already supplied his new employers with key players he wants to retain at the club - top among them being Pat Hoban, Darragh Leahy, Sean Murray, Greg Sloggott - and has identified others like former Waterford ‘keeper, Brian Murphy.

Alongside the new head coach in the dugout will be his sidekick from his time at Pats, Patrick ‘Padge’, Cregg who was with O’Donnell in the Arsenal academy and when they both played with Falkirk.

Another familiar face back at Oriel will be Davy Mackey who will hold the first-team manager post, since he holds a pro license, and who Dundalk fans will remember was part of Turlough O’Connor’s title winning team in 1991.

It’s a strong management team that will start work in the coming weeks, and judging by comments from all the coaching staff they are excited about their new challenge with O’Donnell saying, “I felt that I couldn’t turn down this opportunity, for I know Dundalk not just from playing with the club, but living in the town. It’s a football crazy town where the potential is massive”.

The club’s chairman, Sean O’Connor said at the weekend that they believe they have “identified and secured a coaching team that will make the team very competitive” and importantly he added “not just next season, but beyond”.

That must now be the priority for all involved in the club, and importantly for supporters patience is required for the owners to identify their short and long term objectives, and for the new coaching team to try and secure a squad that will make the team competitive.

It’s a big ask given the fact that they inherited a squad with only one senior player signed, Andy Boyle, and have given clubs like Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians, and especially Derry City a start in recruiting the best talent available.

Traditionally football supporters are not the most patient or tolerant, and they always seek instant success, but in this case that may not be a realistic ambition, and in most cases most genuine supporters would like to see some stability in the club, with clear targets for the next few seasons in building up an academy preferably with some local talent, and getting in place a long term plan for improvements in Oriel Park.

The building blocks are being put in place on and off the field but it may take some time to secure a sound foundation for the future.