The best things in life are free kicks by Drogheda United’s Dayle Rooney!

Nathan McLoughlan of Integral Fitness & Leisure presents the Man of the Match award to Dayle Rooney following Drogheda United's game against Derry City. Picture: Larry McQuillan

DROGHEDA UNITED 1

DERRY CITY 1

AS Dayle Rooney lined up a 30-yard free kick in the 52nd minute of Friday’s thrilling Drogheda United v Derry City clash, I had a little shake of the head.

Turning to a reporter colleague alongside me in the press box, my exact words were “It’s going to take some strike to beat a top keeper like Brian Maher from there”.

Well, five seconds later Maher was left flailing as the ball nestled in the corner of the net after a hit of such quality that it’s hard to think of a better free kick in my 22 years covering the Drogs.

And coming as it did on the back of his spectacular volleyed goal in the victory over Shelbourne seven days earlier, it’s safe to say that Rooney has suddenly become a more valuable commodity and it might be advisable to offer him a new contract - and quick!

This was Drogheda’s third come-from-behind 1-1 draw against Derry this season, but such a scenario looked highly unlikely after 45 minutes of this contest as the Candystripes deservedly led 1-0.

From the start their two quality midfielders Patrick McEleney and Will Patching ran the show, with the former going close with a placed shot from distance inside two minutes.

Patching then blazed over shortly afterwards, before taking advantage of a terrible defensive lapse by Georgie Poynton and going one-on-one with Colin McCabe who got just enough on the ball to turn it behind for a corner.

At the other end Rooney sounded a warning to the Candystripes after stealing possession just outside the penalty area, but his shot fizzed narrowly wide.

On the half-hour James Akintunde should have taken advantage when he got in between the hesitant Andrew Quinn and Keith Cowan and chipped wide, with McCabe caught in no man’s land.

Drogheda responded with their best move of the match on 37 minutes, started by Poynton and ending with Darragh Markey hitting a weak shot straight at Maher.

Not for the first time this season, a Drogheda miss was followed immediately by a goal at the other end, Akintunde netting off the inside of the post with a low shot after Cameron Dummigan had dispossessed Evan Weir on the endline.

However, Drogheda kicked off the second half on the front foot and a Dean Williams piledriver from a free kick just outside the box had to be tipped over by Maher.

Mark Connolly, Derry’s new signing from Dundee United, had been booked for his challenge on Williams that led to that free kick, and so the centre-half was lucky to stay on the field when he wrestled Markey to the ground just three minutes later.

Justice was done, then, when Rooney curled the resulting 30-yard free kick into the top corner of the net for 1-1.

It was helter-skelter stuff and Derry looked like restoring their lead on 56 minutes when Michael Duffy bore down on goal after a defensive lapse, but the former Dundalk star - just back from injury - seems to have lost a yard of pace and Weir got back to deflect the ball to safety, with McCabe again stranded out of his goal.

For the next 10 minutes Drogheda had to defend tenaciously, with Dylan Grimes denying Patching with a timely tackle and Weir producing more heroics to stop Ryan Graydon in his tracks before hooking another ball off the line.

Suddenly the Boynesiders came back to life and Weir had a fierce shot beaten away by Maher before Rooney sent another thunderbolt crashing off the crossbar.

Duffy was not surprisingly substituted after a poor strike at goal from distance in the 72nd minute.

Rooney perhaps should have done better at the other end after good work by Darragh Nugent to set him up, but this time the former Shels man was on his right foot and he steered his shot straight at Maher.

On 77 minutes Drogheda were cursing their bad luck again at the end of another top-class move. Gary Deegan and Grimes were involved initially before the latter twice exchanged passes with Markey whose goal-bound shot struck Williams and bounced favourably for Derry who were able to clear.

Brandon Kavanagh, Duffy’s replacement pepped up the Derry attack in the closing stages and Connolly, Kavanagh and fellow sub Jamie McGonigle all had half-chances to score but failed to test McCabe.

All the while Drogheda were working overtime for the cause, and the effort was summed up by Rooney who popped up on his own endline in the 87th minute to make a vital clearance.

In the end the points were shared and that was the least Drogheda deserved.

DROGHEDA UNITED: Colin McCabe 6; Georgie Poynton 6, Andrew Quinn 9, Keith Cowan 7, Evan Weir 7; Gary Deegan 8, Darragh Nugent 7; Dylan Grimes 7 (Adam Foley 84min, 7), Darragh Markey 7, Dayle Rooney 7; Dean Williams 7. Subs not used: Dane Massey, Emre Topcu, Luke Heeney, Stevan Stanic-Floody, Darragh Noone, Dylan Molloy, Lee Steacy, Fiachra Pagel.

DERRY CITY: Brian Maher 7; Cameron Dummigan 7, Mark Connolly 6, Cameron McJannet 7, Ciaran Coll 7; Sadou Diallo 8, Patrick McEleney 8 (Declan Glass 80min, 6); Ryan Graydon 7, Will Patching 8, Michael Duffy 5 (Brandon Kavanagh 76min, 6); James Akintunde 7 (Jamie McGonigle 76min, 6). Subs not used: Ronan Boyce, Joe Thomson, Shane McEleney, Danny Lafferty, Caoimhin Porter, Jack Lemoignan.

ATTENDANCE: 1,353