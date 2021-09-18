Louth

The 1903: New Dundalk FC supporters club to meet in person for first time

Dundalk Spporters Club, The 1903, will meet in Oriel Park on Monday night. Expand

argus

James Rogers

The first face-to-face meeting of The 1903, the new Dundalk FC Supporters' Club, will take place this Monday in Oriel Park.

The event was originally due to take place on Tuesday but has been brought forward by 24 hours due to Dundalk's FAI Cup quarter-final replay against Finn Harps that evening.

The meeting will get underway at 7.30pm and is open to members only. Cash only registration will take place from 6pm to 7pm on the night while you can also sign up online at www.the1903.ie

The agenda for the night includes a chairman's address, interaction with the owners and committee expansion.

The new supporters' club was founded in May with Brendan Ogle elected chairperson, Jane Waldron secretary, Damien Mackin treasurer and Lee McConville marketing and media officer.

The group said: "This is our first face-to-face and most crucial meeting to date. In this awful season on and off the field, we the supporters must organise ourselves, our town, and our community to rebuild and make Dundalk FC our community project now more than ever.

"We encourage all Dundalk FC supporters to join up and attend this meeting. Together we are stronger, our voices louder, and the synergy of our actions more powerful."

