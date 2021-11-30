Thank you for the Days – a personal reflection by Argus’ Dundalk FC writer James Rogers as Vinny Perth’s time at Oriel Park comes to an end

Vinny Perth’s time at Dundalk FC is at an end once more and after a comeback of sorts in the last five months, this time it may be farewell to Oriel Park for good for the Dubliner who has taken the town to his heart over the past nine years.

As we reflect back on his contribution, it’s a great pity that Perth’s tenure at the club ended with such a cloud over him. Talks of takeovers, frustrations with owners and off field rumblings were not of his making but as head coach he was the man more often than not forced to face up to the inevitable questions the events of that particular week brought about.

Did he make mistakes along the way? Undoubtedly.

But then again what manager doesn’t? And, in his defence, few before him at any level have had to deal with a situation like Dundalk found themselves in this year.

It would be wrong and unfair to dwell on those times because Vinny Perth was ultimately a likeable character who should always be welcomed back to Oriel Park.

The past few months since he returned to the club in June just 10 months after being initially axed by Bill Hulsizer weren’t easy but his intentions were pure. Did he want to make Dundalk the best club in the country once again and did it hurt him at times to see where we had fallen to this season? Of course.

The results weren’t always perfect but there was an element of bad luck in there too, with key decisions in Europe and domestically not helping in reaching European and domestic goals.

The performances can be analysed another day but ultimately he did steady the ship, he ultimately did restore pride and the manner of the displays in Europe, in particular, gave us all a timely reminder of just why we love supporting Dundalk FC.

That was needed this year above any other.

As we now enter a new era under Andy Connolly, Sean O’Connor and Alan Clarke, it would be remiss of us not to say thank you for the contribution Vinny Perth has made to Dundalk FC and its history.

When he stepped up to succeed Stephen Kenny he was tasked with filling the biggest of boots but only a penalty shoot-out and a brilliant save in extra-time from Alan Mannus to deny Georgie Kelly denied him an historic treble.

He suffered more than most from the influence of PEAK6 and Bill Hulsizer, in particular, when he was axed in August 2020 but, without dwelling on that whole period, it would be wrong if it tainted his legacy and hopefully it won’t amongst the majority of supporters, who warmed to his passion right from the beginning.

One of my abiding memories of Perth was when he came to join the dozen or so supporters who had travelled to Spain to watch the side in pre-season action at the start of that memorable 2019 campaign.

After the friendly victory over IF Brommapojkarna in La Manga, he met up with the supporters in The Randy Leprechaun in La Zenia later that night for a drink where he thanked them for their support and ran through some of his visions for the club.

Later a sing-song ensued with former club chairman Tony O'Kane – grandfather of first-team player Ryan - providing the entertainment.

Before Perth departed back to the team hotel, he asked for 'one more tune'.

Tony, guitar in hand, said a few words at this stage. He said he had been following Dundalk FC since being brought to Oriel Park by his dad back in 1952 but that the past six, which Vinny was a huge part of, had been without doubt the best.

He then broke into song with his version of the Kinks' classic 'Days'.

"Thank you for the days, those endless days, those sacred days you gave me.

"I'm thinking of the days, I won't forget a single day, believe me."

Vinny Perth would only add to the memories Tony and we all had in the months to follow and they should never be forgotten or overlooked.

Between his 20 games as a player back in 2007, his 95 as head coach and 297 as assistant to Stephen Kenny, Perth has been involved in 412 games in total with Dundalk FC.

He was there for some of the club’s greatest ever moments - days we’ll remember all our lives.

For that we can only say thank you for your part in those unforgettable days Vinny.