Termonfeckin seal top-flight football

Termonfeckin manager Danny Gartland could get his hands on more silverware this week.

O’NEILLS SPORTS DIVISION 1

TERMONFECKIN CELTIC4

ARDEE CELTIC 2

TERMONFECKIN Celtic will play Premier Division soccer next season after guaranteeing promotion with a 4-2 win at home to Ardee Celtic on Sunday.

The Seasiders will clinch the First Division title if they beat Albion Rovers on Thursday night and Quay Celtic fail to take all three points on Sunday. As it stands the most Quay can get is 39 points, while Termonfeckin currently sit on 36.

A poor first half from Ardee Celtic saw them go in 3-0 down at half-time as David Martin’s side never really got going. The hosts took the lead when an Ian Devine free kick was spilled into the net by the Ardee keeper Caolan McMullan.

Termonfeckin went 2-0 ahead when Devine supplied the cross for James Carter to head past McMullan, all inside the opening 25 minutes.

The gulf in experience was clear as Termonfeckin just had that bit more nous than their younger opponents. David Martin’s side were struggling to keep pace with the game as they chased the ball, while their hosts’ movement was streets ahead.

Termonfeckin scored their third late in the half. James Farrell was the man to finish past a helpless McMullan and to effectively end the game as a contest.

Ardee improved in the second half, and while they were caught early after the restart they did get some traction in the latter stages of the game. A ball over the top saw Devine race through on goal and as McMullan came off his line to close down the striker, Devine deftly lifted the ball up and over the keeper and into the back of the net.

Termonfeckin made several changes to their side and it somewhat took from their momentum.

Darren McMullan became the first player this season to score against Termonfeckin from play in the league. He was played through with ten minutes to go and he slipped a shot past Cormac Dolan.

Then with five minutes left Ciaran McConnon made a run from left back and he hit a fantastic shot to finish out the game for Ardee.

Termonfeckin manager Danny Gartland said that securing promotion was the main goal this season and he is very much looking forward to his side challenging for the top spots in the Premier Division next season.

Termonfeckin: Cormac Dolan, Leon Campbell, James Carter, Bash Nyakambil, Paddy O’Boyle, Derek Kierans, Jake Farrell, Nathan Llewellen, Jordan Duff, Carl Brannigan, Ian Devine.