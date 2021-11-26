Team of the Year honour is music to ears of Drogheda’s James Brown

DROGHEDA United wing-back James Brown has been recognised by his fellow professionals with selection in the PFAI Premier Division Team of the Year.

It’s a second major personal award for the 23-year-old who last week was named as Drogheda United Supporters’ Player of the Year after a tremendous season with the Boynesiders – 12 months after being voted onto the First Division selection.

Brown started 34 of Drogheda’s 37 games, many as captain, and has now racked up 84 appearances in three years at United Park.

Whether he remains a Drogheda player next season remains to be seen, with Brown reportedly on the radar of a number of clubs including St Patrick’s Athletic and Derry City.

Dinny Corcoran is the first member of the 2021 squad to confirm he is leaving the club after what he called a ‘frustrating year on the pitch’.

Meanwhile, Drogheda native Ryan Brennan is one of three players nominated for First Division Player of the Year – along with Colm Whelan and Liam Kerrigan of UCD – after helping steer Shelbourne back to the top flight at the first attempt.

PFAI Premier Division Team of the Year: James Talbot (Bohemians), James Brown (Drogheda United), Roberto Lopes (Shamrock Rovers), Ronan Boyce (Derry City), Liam Scales (Shamrock Rovers), Chris Forrester (St Patrick’s Athletic), Dawson Devoy (Bohemians), Will Patching (Dundalk), Rory Gaffney (Shamrock Rovers), Liam Burt (Bohemians), Georgie Kelly (Bohemians).