Super Town ‘TEK’ all the points

Drogheda Town recorded their third win in a row on Sunday morning as they overcame TEK 2-0 away from home.

Crowley had by far the biggest selection of players available to him and there appears to be a rejuvenated confidence in the squad. Town started well and were moving the ball quickly. They hit the front early in the half. A free from Sean Brennan was pumped into the box and TEK cleared only as far as Connolly who, on the edge of the box, shifted his body well to create space and fired a shot into the top corner.

At half-time it was 1-0 to the visitors, but in truth it could have been 5-0 such was the dominance of Crowley’s side. Club captain Ollie Hamzat had a fantastic goal disallowed. Town moved the ball quickly and the striker finished brilliantly in the box but the celebrations were cut short by the referee, although no real explanation was forthcoming.

Brennan went close from a freekick and Connolly was denied a second by a sublime save from the TEK keeper but it was all one way pressure. However, Town had been burnt before this season when they failed to kill off a team, so there was a slight unease heading into the second-half.

The back five really came to the fore in the second-half. Lee McGuinness, while not having to make any big saves, was solid in goal and the central partnership of Ricardo Dusa and Eric Browne are really solidifying.

Half-way through the second-half though Town’s nerves were eased when Thomas O’Connell fired home the second goal of the night to just give Drogheda that bit more breathing space. But in truth the Louth team never looked like surrendering their lead in what was the best performance of the season.

Town travel to face Inchicore Athletic on Thursday night. Their opponents are second in the table having gone unbeaten in their last five games with four wins and a draw. Crowley feels a win there will put them very much in the mix.

Drogheda Town: Lee McGuinness, Daryl McDonagh, Eric Browne, Ricardo Dusa, Adam O’Connor, Stephen Carter, Mikey Connolly, Sean Brennan, Emmanuel Santos, Sean Caffrey, Ollie Hamzat