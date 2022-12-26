Super supporter Gerry Curtis nears another milestone in his Dundalk FC love affair

All going well, when Gerry Curtis heads for Oriel Park on September 27 next for the Louth Derby clash with Drogheda United, he’ll have hit the not insignificant milestone of 70 years supporting his hometown club.

It was way back on September 25 1953 that the now 80-year-old first went to support his beloved Dundalk FC. The result might not have gone in the Lilywhites’ favour that night – a 2-1 defeat at home to Transport – but he has had plenty to celebrate since then from leagues and Cups to many a great European adventure.

As we sat down to reflect back on his lifetime supporting Dundalk at his home at Hughes Park on Monday morning, Gerry revealed it was his first Cup final – Dundalk’s 1-0 victory over Shamrock Rovers courtesy of Hubie Gannon’s goal in 1958 – that really gave him the bug.

“The ’58 Cup final is the best memory I have because it was the first one I ever went to,” recalls Gerry.

“We lived in Oliver Plunkett Park and there was a man who lived next door to me called Greg Quigley and Greg was a good supporter of Dundalk. He told my mother he’d take me and off I went to Dalymount. We headed off on the train, into what is now Connolly but was Amiens Street then and we walked up Talbot Street, onto O’Connell Street and, like a big shot, into the Savoy for fish and chips.

“We walked then up to Dalymount and by the time we got the train home, we had the trophy back with us. That was the main thing. We went through that Cup run without conceding a goal. I was kind of hooked from then on.”

All of the Curtis family, including his late wife, Marie, and brother, Noel, are well-known for their support of the club and he has even been lucky to profit from his support for the Lilywhites too, winning a car in a club raffle in the ’60s.

“All my brothers are die-hards,” he said proudly.

“Noel, Lord rest him, Jimmy, Tony and myself. My father was more a GAA man but he would go to Oriel Park the odd Sunday. Back in ’66, I went on to a supporters’ club committee. Matt McArdle was the man who asked me to go on and I was only on about two weeks when I bought a ticket for a car. Gerry Gover, another great Dundalk supporter, was out in Omeath one sunny Sunday selling lines for the draw and I bought my line off Gerry for a shilling.

“Then lo and behold, we played Shamrock Rovers in Oriel Park to win the Shield and my father came running around to me saying ‘I won a car, I won a car’. I said to him are you sure dad because one of the sheds had collapsed with the amount of people standing on top of it and the PA went down. It turned out it was me who won it.

“I won a car in ‘66 for a shilling in Oriel Park so I was definitely hooked then,” he laughed.

FIRST EURO TRIP

Ten years later, Gerry would make his first European trip when he travelled to the Netherlands for Dundalk’s European Cup tie with PSV Eindhoven but it would be the following year’s trip to the Hajduk Split game in 1977 that gave him one of his best memories.

“We went out on a Friday night and we were away for a week’s holidays. It was absolutely beautiful. It was Yugoslavia at that time and it was like a military airport that we landed in with a galvanised terminal.

“We had a brilliant, brilliant trip and there was some great people on the trip. Jim Kerr, Kevin McGuinness, Charlie Kenny and Seán McGarrity, all gone now, were with me and we decided we’d get on a boat and go over to one of the wee islands off Split.

“We got onto this boat and we were told to get off at the first stop so we did what we were told but when we got off there was absolutely nothing in it, not even a café, so we were waiting to go back and next thing the sea started getting rougher and rougher and rougher.

“We were all with our wives and I remember Charlie sitting with a tin of sardines that he had got in a shop and eating them with a bit of dry bread. That was all that was on the island.

“The boat was supposed to be back at 5 o’clock but it didn’t arrive and Jim and Kevin were directors of the football club at the time so they were meant to meet the Hajduk Split board for a reception before the game. There was an awful panic as to how we were going to get back.

“Then some girl overheard us and said the boat didn’t come in when it was rough. She said maybe some of the fishermen might take you over so, long story short, we got into this fishing boat and got across but it was that bad that the fisherman couldn’t get back across that night.

“When we got back to the hotel we were telling the story so we put the rumour out that we had to buy the boat and that we were going to have a raffle to recoup some of the costs. The laughs we had with it,” he grinned.

“It was an absolutely wonderful trip. Maybe not the best trip but it was one of the most memorable trips. I did some fabulous trips after that though. PSV before that was brilliant. St Petersburg was absolutely fabulous. Poland and Warsaw was great.

"The biggest disappointment actually – and I’d go to London regularly because I’m a Chelsea fan – is when we went to play Spurs in ’81. I thought the fans there treated us very poor. About 50 of us went through the club and they just abused us.

“I know the Troubles was there and that type of thing but it wasn’t a nice experience. It was the only place I ever went that I found hostility towards us. Everywhere else we went, we were treated well. Legia Warsaw was just phenomenal just to see their fans and it was the same the night we played Hajduk Split the first time. I never saw fans like them and when we beat them again in 2014 they clapped the Dundalk players off the pitch that night.

“When you think back on all of those days, they’re phenomenal,” beamed Gerry.

For all the great away days, he has missed just one home match in Europe but he at least had a good excuse.

“Vasas is etched in my memory. September 20, ’67. It was the day I was married,” he grinned.

“Vasas were staying in Ballymascanlon where our reception was. A cousin of Marie’s, who’s a great Everton supporter but also a great Dundalk supporter, was over and he went around and got the autographs of all the Vasas players.

“Tom McGrath was the chairman of the club at the time and he wanted Marie to go to Oriel Park in her wedding dress and he was going to present her with a bouquet of flowers but we didn’t go. We would have loved to have gone and we had the tickets and everything else but the laugh was we went away for two and a half weeks after that on honeymoon and when we came back Marie’s mother said ‘you went to the game’. I said I didn’t but she said she went into work the next morning and so and so told me they were talking to you. So we could have gone in the end because they thought we were at it,” he laughed.

“It’s probably the only European home match I’d have missed going back to Zurich in Dalymount in 63.”

ROLLERCOASTER

Of course, supporting Dundalk isn’t all plain sailing. It can be a rollercoaster and for all the great nights Gerry has experienced in Oriel Park, he has witnessed a few rocky periods too.

“I don’t know how we survived many a time,” he said.

“Even before Stephen Kenny came in, the club was gone only for Andy Connolly, Paul Brown and Skinny Bond taking the club over at the time and but for the work that the likes of the late Harry Taaffe and Maxi McAlester and people like that did with ‘Save Our Club’. Without those sort of people we’d never survive. If everybody done a little bit, we’d be a lot better off.

“There’s so many good memories though, particularly from the last 10 years, but even from Jim McLaughlin’s era. Like imagine we went seven years unbeaten in Europe in Oriel Park. It was amazing. He has to be the greatest manager that ever managed in the League of Ireland. Kenny is very hard to beat but McLaughlin was good when it wasn’t fashionable to be good and he did it on a broader scale than Dundalk.

“Then there was the Hasty era. When people ask me how good was he, I say he’s the best header of a ball that I ever saw after Denis Law. I think if you’re giving him that sort of accolade then he’s good. He was absolutely brilliant.

“That was a good team. We had great teams with Kenny, great teams with McLaughlin and great teams with Turlough O’Connor. They all won doubles for us but I think the best team in my mind that ever represented Dundalk was the Fox era in ’66/’67. It was some team. They didn’t win the Cup but they won four trophies that year.”

Gerry has a poster of that side in a ‘football room’ he has put together in his house featuring hundreds of photos, programmes and other memorabilia from his time supporting both Dundalk and Chelsea.

He is, in many ways, a treasure throve of information on the club’s history but having witnessed so many good players, he admits he’d struggle to pick his all-time Dundalk FC XI.

“I did a thing a few years ago with a few others in the Democrat picking our best team. It wasn’t easy because we have had some great teams.

“Richie Blackmore was a brilliant goalkeeper, as well Alan O’Neill. Then you had the likes of Tommy McConville and Barry Kehoe. Alan Fox, to me, was the best centre half that we ever had. Jimmy Hasty would have to be in as my centre forward. Kevin Murray was brilliant in the middle of the field. He could pass the ball and he could tackle. I barely remember the Joey Donnelly era but again he was a wonderful footballer. I could probably pick five teams but it’d be very hard to pick just one because every era is different, even the set up of teams.

“You can pick out the great games and the stand out memories. As I said, ‘58 stands out. I’ll never forget (Liam) Hennessy kicking the penalty for Rovers. I still think they’re looking for it up on the moon because he kicked it that far over the bar.

“Then there were all the European games but we all go back to the greatest one which was BATE in Tallaght. The ground work for that game was actually done in Belarus. Stephen O’Donnell was the man who put his body on the line left, right and centre. We were annihilated but we came home only a goal down. When I look back on it all, I’ve been spoilt really. The last 20 years have been wonderful to be a Dundalk supporter and a Chelsea man as well because for 20 years we’ve won a trophy every year nearly.”

The downside to supporting Dundalk for so long – the club have played 2,973 competitive games since he first went to that Transport match almost 70 years ago – is that you lose people close to you.

That happened again last month when his good friend and fellow octogenarian, Roy Mackin, passed away suddenly.

“It was devastating,” admits Gerry.

“I think that hit me the hardest. Only in July the club presented both Roy and myself with jerseys for our 80th birthdays.

“Myself and Roy went to school together and we started following football together. We would never have been in each other’s pockets but when we got together we always had a chat and a talk. When I started going with Marie, Roy was going with another girl who lived beside where Marie lived so we were always linked. We were never bosom buddies but we were always there for one another.

“I was sitting there in the chair when my phone went to tell me the news. I had a cousin home from the States and she thought there was something wrong with me. I must have turned 40 colours because she was worried about me. It was devastating news because we had been looking forward to the new season and it’ll be strange without him because he’d be one of the first people you’d meet heading into Oriel.”

Of course, no loss impacted him more than the passing of his beloved wife, Marie, in August 2001. The impact of her passing saw him stop supporting the club for a while but, thankfully, the actions of his neighbour John Byrne got him back on board and gave him a new perspective on life.

“You could tell stories about the Mary McElligotts, the Mickey Foxs and the Des Caseys, Lord rest them, until the cows come home. I could tell stories about them all going back. Every generation had a couple of characters.

“I’m at an age where I’m saying ‘Lord rest them’ because growing up I knew all these people. I was 80 in July gone so that puts me in the departure lounge. Long may it be late but that’s the reality of life. So you have to enjoy it.

“That only really came to me after Marie died. She was 57 years of age when she died and I never went near Oriel Park for 12 months after that. I just couldn’t. It wasn’t the same without her.

“I was sitting here one Saturday afternoon, it was the weekend of the 2002 Cup final, and John Byrne next door came in and said ‘there’s a ticket for the match tomorrow’. I said I wasn’t going but he said ‘you’re going’. There’s a bus leaving and there’s a seat on it and he said if you’re not on it then the boys would be in to drag you out and that’s what put me back onto the football.

“Now I’d as much heed in the game as the man in the moon – but I went and that brought me back. I owe a lot to John for that. I don’t know if I’d have ever gone back only for that.

“Marie passed in August 2001 and this was April 2002 and I hadn’t gone near Oriel. Marie had been in hospital for three months before that so I hadn’t been going anyway. When I think now what I’d have missed out on.”

As much as he loves his football, you can tell family is what really matters to Gerry.

“My daughter, Yvonne, is a big Dundalk fan and my granddaughter, Aoife, is the same. I also have the two of them as Chelsea supporters,” he smiled.

“The family is steeped in it. Noel looked after the first women’s team there ever was up there. Noel, Jimmy and myself also have a unique thing in local football. We were the only three brothers that ever refereed in the Summer League. How long is Tony running the buses and even young John now is a die-hard.

“It’s imbedded in us even though my father was more a GAA man. My name is John by right but because my father was John as well they gave me my second name, Gerard. When I go back home down the lower end of the town, in that whole Demesne area or Castletown where my grandparents came from, I’m Gerard, not Gerry.

“They always used to say if your granny didn’t come from Castletown then you were a runner. Well my granny lived in Castletown and she actually had the key to the graveyard in Castletown,” he laughed.

TIE-WRAP GANG

No one or no thing could ever replace Marie but, by his own admission, he got a new perspective on life from her passing – and a new group of friends that have given him purpose.

“I’ve made some great friends both at home and abroad through football. We’ve a wee group, the Tie Wrap Gang, and that came about as a result of a bond through football.

“We sell goal times and we run buses to away games and any profits we make, every Christmas we give it to charity. There’s myself, Gerry King, Owen Fee, Paul Browne, Stephen Neary, David Caldwell, Ned Lawrenson, Alan Gray, Ciarán McIntyre, Garrett Doyle and Donal Sweeney. Declan Curran helps us out, too.

“We’ve all helped out the club at one stage or another and there used to be areas we had to cordon off for UEFA and we’d put banners up. We were walking around one day and someone said ‘what are we going to call ourselves?’ and every one of us had a bunch of tie wraps in our hand from tying stuff up so that’s how we got our name.

“When I went back to the football after Marie died, I kind of got a new perspective on life. My idea was to live every day as your last. Yesterday is gone and tomorrow never comes. Today is the day and that’s how I try to live.

“I’ve had great friendships. Maybe some people think we might be mad but we enjoy ourselves and we never harm anyone. I take great pride when Dundalk are in Cup finals or in Europe of putting out my bunting and my flags up. I’m here in this house for 55 years, since 1967, so I’ve been lucky to see some great journeys over Hill Street Bridge. I’ve been spoilt.

“I made wonderful friends. Dundalk keeps me active and gives me a purpose. I run the goal times for the Tie Wrap Gang. They buy and sell them for me but I order them, I shuffle them up here, get the sets ready and I sell them. That keeps me busy.

“We did a goal time for the World Cup final on Sunday and it was a success because I sold four sets so we have €300-odd to go into our charity.”

More than just a supporter of the football club, Gerry admits to loving his town and the people in it.

“When that club does well, the town is buzzing. I love my town. I absolutely love my town and I don’t like anybody being negative about my town. Let us be negative ourselves but I don’t like someone else knocking my town. If I want to knock it, I think I have the right to knock it because I’m here but I don’t like others to do it.

“I think we do great work for less than 40,000 people. The one shame to me is that we don’t have a bigger following going to Oriel Park. I would love to see us with 5,000 or 6,000 people at games. Maybe there’s too much to do now between socialising and everything else but even going back to when the Mullghacurry Stand was over where the YDC is now, it would probably hold 1,000 people and the sound and the noise of it was absolutely brilliant. I think it was taken down and sold to pay a bill. That’s how bad things were then. I’d love to see Oriel four sided, even if it was only small stands. We need facilities,” he said, still dreaming of bigger and better days.

With so many memories behind him, Gerry can count himself lucky but, like us all, he still wants more.

“I can’t wait for the new season and it wouldn’t be Christmas without something from Dundalk so I went out the other day and bought myself the new jersey and the retro one.”

One of our longest-serving supporters. Also one of our greatest.

For all the great players that get remembered regularly, the brilliant fans should never be forgotten. Gerry Curtis is certainly one of those.