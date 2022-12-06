Super Glenmuir complete giantkilling adventure with Fitzsimons Cup final win over Chord

Could Glenmuir crown their giant-killing deeds with victory over Chord Celtic to capture the Fitzsimons Cup?

The Dublin Road outfit reached the final the hard way, playing higher division teams in each round, all playing above them in the First Division, and got the better of each one, including Square, Albion and then Ardee in the semi-final to take their place in last Saturday’s decider at the Meath and District League headquarters in Navan.

This was the acid test of how far the team have progressed under Paudie Gollogley’s management which already had resulted in them securing promotion from Division 2.

Chord emerged as champions from that division and will line out with the big boys in the Premier Division next season, and have shown that they will be a force to be reckoned with in that exalted company.

However, a carefully-devised strategy, which the very-experienced Stephen McDonnell was mainly responsible for preparing having gone and watched and sized up the opposition, reaped early dividends in the form of two goals in the opening 15 minutes and paved the way for a major upset for Glenmuir to land their first trophy since their halcyon days in the league when they lifted the then Tully Bookmakers’ Challenge Cup in 2009.

Unfortunately, the former Dundalk player suffered a serious knee injury and had to retire before the break, and marred the success and celebrations, as he could be facing an uncertain future having returned to playing.

The goals provided the team with a vital cushion that was reduced to the minimum which caused apprehension among the Glenmuir ranks, not least with manager Gollogley, who admitted that he felt his side could pay the price for not availing of the opportunity to kill off Chord.

Of all people, the opportunity fell to the team’s most experienced player, Kevin McArdle, who shot over the crossbar, as he leaned back to try and direct on target a cutback as the decider entered a vital phase early in the second half.

McArdle had given the side the ideal fillip to settle what nerves they might have had and perhaps rid them of any awe they might have felt playing a soon-to-be Premier side.

He put them ahead after five minutes and main scorer, Tomiwa Osho, who nabbed the only goal in the semi-final win over Ardee in extra-time, doubled the lead after 14 minutes in replica fashion.

The underdogs won the ball near half way and slotted the ball quickly down the side of the Chord defence, isolating their central defenders, and the scorers in one-on-one positions, slotted the ball to the net. The pair linked together for the second goal.

Chord, a bigger and stronger outfit, threatened from set-pieces but Osho tested their goalkeeper when he cut inside their defence and shot for the custodian to save his effort before the break.

Manager Gollogley’s fears over not putting away that chance to make it 3-0 were well-founded when within minutes Chord scored with a great header to leave just a goal between the sides.

The Glenmuir boss assessed that his team got back into the game, and the sides were evenly matched. But for the last 15 minutes, the strain began to tell playing against a more-experienced and physically-stronger team.

His younger players started to wilt, and it required what he described as “two fabulous saves” by Daniel Shields, one of his up and coming stars, to withstand the Chord barrage.

“He dealt very confidently as they threw balls into the box in the closing minutes and we defended with great determination. I couldn’t be more proud of them,” he said, as his players’ victory chants echoed around him.

He summed up the side’s achievement over the season. “It’s been a hell of a first season. It’s great for the boys and the club. It’s massive,” he added.

Glenmuir: Daniel Shields, James Callan, Stefan McKevitt, Chris Stewart, Edgar Bitanis, Liam Keenan (Kyle Watters 75), Robert Kilgallon (Dan Brogan 75), Stephen McDonnell (Ciarán Walsh), Conor Maguire, Kevin McArdle, Tomiwa Osho (Eanna McArdle 75).