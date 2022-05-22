Sub inflicts ‘Roddy’ blow

Ray Finnegan was immense at the heart of Bellurgan United's defence in the away match against Carrick Rovers.

CARRICK ROVERS 2

BELLURGAN UNITED 3

Bellurgan United halted a two-match losing run with a valuable win on Friday night over Carrick Rovers, for whom this defeat was their second in succession on their home ground.

Conor Watters gave a man-of-the-match performance, with Conor Maguire and Emmet Rogan also playing a leading part in the outcome as well as the evergreen Ray Finnegan who was superb in the winners’ defence.

Watters, showing fine control, brilliantly volleyed the Peninsula side into the lead after 20 minutes, with the ball flying into the top corner of the net from the edge of the 18-yard box when Carrick struggled to clear a corner kick.

A brilliant interception by Finnegan led to Bellurgan’s second goal, allowing Owen Armstrong and Watters to combine to send Luke Higgins away down the right. His superb cross was turned into the net by Emmet Rogan five minutes from the break.

The visitors had a couple of chances before that, from which Tadhg O’Connor and Higgins went close.

Carrick made a strong start to the second half and this yielded a goal to reduce the deficit after five minutes, capitalising on a mistake by the Bellurgan goalkeeper.

Injury to a teammate led to the introduction of Adam Roddy who made an instant impact. Within a minute he restored his team’s two-goal advantage when he out-jumped a defender and with his first touch of the ball headed it home from O’Connor’s cross.

The game ebbed and flowed after that, and with Bellurgan disrupted by enforced changes the home side nabbed a late goal, but they couldn’t prevent Bellurgan leaving with the points.

Bellurgan UNITED: Sean McGeough, Aaron Farnon, Adam Bolton, Ray Finnegan, Daniel McDonald, Luke Higgins, Emmet Rogan, Conor Watters, Tadhg O’Connor, Conor Maguire, Owen Armstrong. Subs used Sean Murden, Chris Lawson, Joe Needham, Adam Roddy, Ryan Duffy.