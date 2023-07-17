Strength in depth after busy week of signings at Drogheda United

Drogheda United goalkeeper Andrew Wogan has been rewarded with a professional contract. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Considering their limited financial means, it’s been a busy week for Drogheda United on the transfer front, with three new signings as well as the promotion of two teenagers to professional contracts.

In that latter regard it’s hugely encouraging to see both Andrew Wogan and Emmanuel Adegboyega being rewarded for their excellent breakthrough seasons.

Cool-headed Ardee native Wogan, still just 17, has started Drogheda’s last six games between the sticks, and was selected on the League of Ireland Team of the Week after keeping a clean sheet against Shamrock Rovers.

Nineteen-year-old centre-half Adegboyega, meanwhile, is being monitored by several clubs across the water after a series of outstanding displays at the heart of the defence.

The latest of the new faces at the club was confirmed on Sunday with the signing of Luke Wade Slater from Warrenpoint Town, subject to international clearance.

The versatile midfielder, who can also play in defence, was with English side Stevenage from 2015 to 2018, but he then returned to Ireland, signing for Bohemians.

Wade Slater made 35 appearances for Bohs before switching to Larne in October 2020.

The former Ireland underage international spent the last two seasons with Warrenpoint, making more than 70 appearances.

Wade Slater, who had been training with Drogheda, said: “I’ve really enjoyed it, getting back into football after some time off.

“I’m versatile. Right-back or either wing are the main areas I’ve probably played growing up.

“There’s loads of big games coming up now, so I want to help the team, make an impact.”

The signing of former Drogheda United Academy player Kyle Robinson from Shelbourne was confirmed on Thursday and he made his debut as a sub against UCD the following night.

The 20-year-old striker had several seasons with St Patrick’s Athletic, scored nine goals while on loan to Wexford in 2021 and netted against Drogheda on his league debut for St Pat’s last year, before joining Shels ahead of the 2023 campaign.

“It’s a place that I’ve kept very close to my heart since being here at a young age. I’m delighted to be back at the club and hopefully I can help bring success, and joy to the fans, and for myself, goals and playing time,” he said.

Earlier in the week Drogheda announced the signing of defender Jamie Egan from Bristol Rovers, subject to international clearance.

Egan (20) played for St Kevin’s, Bohemians, Bray and Cabinteely at underage level, before moving to Bristol Rovers in 2020, signing his first pro contract in 2022, and has had loan spells with Hereford, Gloucester City and Weymouth.