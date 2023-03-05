Stephen O’Donnell’s changes reap significant dividends as Dundalk FC devour poor Pat’s

How did that happen? That thought was on the minds of most of the 3,400 attendance at Oriel Park on Friday night after Dundalk hammered St Patrick's Athletic, 5-0, in the Premier Division of the SSE Airtricity League.

To say that Dundalk supporters were jubilant would be putting it mildly. To say that Pat's supporters were dumbfounded would be an understatement.

Contrast the expectations of the rival supporters making their way to Oriel Park.

Dundalk fans were apprehensive, because the first two games of the campaign, an underwhelming performance in the home draw with UCD, and a disappointing display in the away loss to Bohemians, didn't inspire confidence.

Pat's, on the other hand, were confident, buoyed by a home draw with one of the title favourites, Derry City, and a win against arch city rivals, Shelbourne.

That confidence was reflected in the numbers of the Inchicore club's fans who travelled, snapping up their allocation of tickets in the away section, and supplementing their presence by purchasing tickets amongst the home fans.

Explain, then, how Dundalk looked so good and Pat's were so poor?

Difficult, yes... Certainly the changes that head coach Stephen O'Donnell made to the starting XI helped, especially changing the full-backs, while there was a lot more balance and creativity in the midfield, and pace and penetration in attack.

The early goals too – two after 16 minutes – were a big help for confidence soared through the players, and even though Pat's regained their composure to carve out a few decent chances towards the end of the first half, Dundalk always looked threatening on the break.

Then, when Pats' early flourish at the start of the second half was contained and then extinguished with a 52nd minute third goal, the game was over as a contest, allowing Dundalk the comfort to play some excellent football that looked capable of producing a goal in almost every attack, and, crucially, enabling O'Donnell to empty the bench with the Shelbourne game in mind on Monday night.

CHANGES

Those changes, which gave the team a much better balance, involved an almost complete rejig of the back four with Andy Boyle the only player to retain his position from the Bohs match.

Hayden Muller, who played alongside Boyle at the heart of defence, switched to right wing-back, while Louie Annesley, who started the two previous games at left-back, moved to the centre of defence with Darragh Leahy returning to the side after injury to replace Archie Davies.

The impact of the changes were obvious from the start with both wing-backs, Muller and Leahy, providing the attacking width and support that was lacking in previous games, and alongside Boyle, who is finding his best form, Annesley looked a lot more comfortable in the centre, where his pace, reading of the game and good distribution is an asset.

The midfield, too, was also completely rejigged, for with Alfie Lewis out with concussion and Paul Doyle injured, Finnish player Johannes Lui-Kokko was drafted in for his home debut, with Greg Sloggett reverting to his best role to anchor the midfield, where he had a fine game.

The other midfielder in the 4-3-3 system, Connor Malley, who struggled the previous week against Bohs, blossomed like a Spring daffodil when Dundalk took full control of the game in the second half, for given the space, and feeding off the confidence within the team, the Londoner started to display his full range of passing skills, and vision, culminating in a well-taken goal that really was the icing on the cake.

The changes, too, in the attacking trio also had a major impact on the game for the introduction of Daniel Kelly from the start on the right, and the inclusion of another newcomer, loanee from West Brom, Rayhaan Tulloch, provided the team with real pace on both flanks and, crucially, a goal threat that had been lacking with both wide players helping themselves to a goal in the second half.

In addition, Pat Hoban fed off the confidence he gained from his first goal of the season, an excellent header, and throughout he remained a constant threat, his enthusiasm for the fray renewed, allowing him to show his clever link play that found holes in the visitors' troubled rearguard.

The Pat's manager, Tim Clancy, won't be happy with the sloppy nature of his team's defending, with the concession of the first two goals being attributed to slack marking, but the team seemed to be unsettled defensively from the start by having to play second choice 'keeper, David Odumosu, for regular Danny Rogers, who dislocated a thumb the previous week.

Dundalk-born Odumosu, who only had two appearances in all of last season, seemed unsure from the start, and the concession of the 'killer' third goal must be attributed to an error on his part when he failed to hold a waste-high shot from Muller, allowing the alert Tulloch to gleefully convert the rebound.

In contrast to Odumosu's uncertainty, the Dundalk defence had playing behind them a 'keeper, Nathan Sheppard, who is on top of his game, showing faultless handling under a number of dangerous crosses that took all the pressure off his defence, and, on a few occasions, cleaning up threatening situations with his decisiveness in leaving his line.

While poor defending contributed to a number of Dundalk goals, nothing can take away from the poaching instincts of the players involved; Annesley, who showed the subtlety of a striker with his finish, Tulloch, who was alert to bounce on the 'keeper's mistake, and the power and direction that Hoban was able to get into his header to direct the ball into the corner when he stooped to make contact with Malley's free.

Malley has taken on the responsibility in dead-ball situations, and he culminated a fine second half performance with an excellent finish from well outside the box that found the corner of the net.

JUBILATION

It was, however, Daniel Kelly's goal that brought the biggest response from the crowd, mainly because of the player's reaction in peeling off his shirt in a jubilant celebration that somehow captured the mood of the night.

The Dubliner can frustrate at times, and has his critics at the club, but there is no denying that he presents a goal threat, and given his problems with injuries, which meant that he was starting for the first time since last August, he can be excused his rather exuberant celebrations.

For O'Donnell and his backroom team, it was a reminder that a week is a long time in football, for after the Bohs performance, his comments that he had assembled a group of quality players who, given the time they needed to gel, would be capable of competing in the league, were viewed with a sceptical eye.

He's long enough in the game to know that one swallow doesn't make a summer, for he knows that a lot of things went right for Dundalk on the night, while the opposite was the case for Pat's, but the head coach is right when he says that the result and the performance was vital in giving the players the belief, not just in their own game but in each other.

The squad, now numbering 24 players who would be regarded as the first-team squad, looks adequate in terms of numbers, but, significantly, the latest three arrivals, Yli-Kokko, Tulloch and Wasiri Williams, who made a brief cameo appearance on Friday, have added quality in crucial positions.

Arriving at Oriel on Friday night, supporters knew that a win was vital, given that Shels were due to visit on Monday, and a trip to Derry on Friday would complete a crucial week, and, in those circumstances, a win, any kind of win, was necessary.

That it was achieved so comfortably and with such style was a real bonus. As to how it happened, well, maybe it's best to content ourselves with the age old adage, "isn't football a funny old game".