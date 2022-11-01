Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Stephen O’Donnell to sit down with Dundalk’s out of contract players

Alfie Lewis is under contract with Dundalk for another season. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Alfie Lewis is under contract with Dundalk for another season. Picture: Sportsfile

Alfie Lewis is under contract with Dundalk for another season. Picture: Sportsfile

Alfie Lewis is under contract with Dundalk for another season. Picture: Sportsfile

argus

James Rogers

Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell will sit down individually with each member of his squad following this Sunday’s final league game of the season away to Derry City (kick-off: 7pm, live on LOITV) to discuss whether or not they are in his plans for next season.

While Patrick Hoban and Ryan O’Kane (both 2024) as well as Greg Sloggett, Paul Doyle, Robbie McCourt, John Martin, Alfie Lewis and Daniel Kelly are all tied down for the 2023 campaign, the remainder of the squad are, in theory, free agents once the full-time whistle blows at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium at the weekend.

Privacy