Stephen O’Donnell to sit down with Dundalk’s out of contract players

Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell will sit down individually with each member of his squad following this Sunday’s final league game of the season away to Derry City (kick-off: 7pm, live on LOITV) to discuss whether or not they are in his plans for next season.

While Patrick Hoban and Ryan O’Kane (both 2024) as well as Greg Sloggett, Paul Doyle, Robbie McCourt, John Martin, Alfie Lewis and Daniel Kelly are all tied down for the 2023 campaign, the remainder of the squad are, in theory, free agents once the full-time whistle blows at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium at the weekend.

The club also have an option on Players’ Player of the Year Nathan Shepperd, which O’Donnell confirmed the club would be exercising to keep the Welsh goalkeeper at Oriel Park.

While O’Donnell and assistant Patrick Cregg have been working on plans for next season for some time, it only became official following a 2-1 win over Bohemians on Friday night that they would have European football to plan for, as well as the additional finances it will bring.

While Dundalk can still, in theory, finish second if they beat Derry by three goals on Sunday, it marks a huge achievement for the club to be back in Europe for the ninth time in 10 seasons in 2023.

Amid scenes of celebrations on Friday night, O’Donnell said he hadn’t spoken to any out of contract players about their futures yet and aimed a thinly veiled dig at former employers St Patrick’s Athletic by insisting it’s a process he only enters at the end of the season.

“We have some who are signed on multiple year deals but the rest, we’ll be having a chat with post-Derry but we’ll enjoy this weekend together first. I’m not going to be saying yes or no with any of the lads,” he said when asked about the future of certain players.

“I told the lads to concentrate on the finish of the season and we’ll be talking to everyone after the Derry game.

“We’ll have individual meetings with everyone. That’s the way I operate, contrary to reports at different clubs. I don’t see them signing up many early, funnily enough. Where are all their multiple signings and getting lads on long term deals? I think they’re letting a lot of contracts run out too.

“That’s the way I do it. I don’t like a squad being distracted. Obviously the nature of the League of Ireland is that a lot of people are going to be on one year deals. What do you do? Talk to 15 lads and not to talk four lads when you want everyone on the same page to go to the end of the season. That’s the way I operate.

“Obviously Ryan O’Kane is probably a separate example. He had a year left and is a young player coming through but he needed to be rewarded for his form and his jump from a youth player to a really important first-team player. The rest, we’ll have meetings individually after the Derry game.”

O’Donnell admitted it would be hard to strengthen given the spending power of Derry City and Shamrock Rovers, in particular, but said he would like a bigger squad next year to cope with the additional demands of Europe.

“There’s probably certain clubs that if we’re both going for the same player, you’re in trouble and it’s not going to happen but we want to maybe be in the next bracket and be competitive.

“We didn’t have Thursdays/Sundays to worry about this year. It’s a good worry but we’re going to have it next year so that needs to filter down in regards to a bigger squad. You can see where we’re at with our squad this year alone without Europe or extra games but I’d like to think we can go further in the Cup as well and that might add more games too.

“All that has to be discussed. It probably wasn’t discussed in depth because it was nip and tuck but now we can sit down,” he said.