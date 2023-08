Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell before the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Dundalk and Sligo Rovers at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth.

Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell says he will be taking nothing for granted when his side travel to the Carlisle Grounds on Friday for their SportsDirect FAI Cup second round tie with Bray Wanderers.