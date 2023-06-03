Stephen O’Donnell says Dundalk FC ‘shooting ourselves in the foot too many times’ after Shamrock Rovers loss

Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell admitted his side were “shooting ourselves in the foot too many times” following their 2-0 defeat to 10 man Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght Stadium on Friday night.

Despite trailing 1-0 at half-time to the champions, the visitors were given a real pathway back into the game just minutes into the second half when former Lilywhite Ronan Finn was shown a straight red card after upending Rayhann Tulloch as he raced through on goal.

However, for the second week in-a-row Dundalk were unable to take advantage of the extra man as they were caught on the break moments later by Aaron Greene, who slotted home his second of the night on 62 minutes to all but seal the victory.

While there was a late push from the visitors, it was a case of too little, too late as they slumped to another disappointing defeat which means they have taken just one point from the last 12 on offer – that coming from a game where they were 2-0 up at home to Bohemians before being pegged back in the closing stages.

“We seem to be the ones who lost our composure when we went down to 10 men for seven or eight minutes after it and it cost us,” admitted O’Donnell.

“I can’t keep coming in here and saying the same thing. Ultimately, when teams are going down to 10 men, as our record shows, we’ve not been good enough. We’re just giving up really, really poor goals and we need to arrest that to be perfectly honest. The last 15-20 minutes was how the game should have looked from 50 minutes onwards once the sending off happened.”

The 37-year-old was particularly disappointed by how his side were caught on the counter for Rovers’ second goal from Greene.

“It's just poor in respect of, we done everything we probably shouldn’t do in regards to when you’re playing against 10 men. We tried to keep it down one side where they had bodies and they robbed us and we were caught on the counter. It’s just poor – poor decision making from us and that has been sort of a theme of ours. We’re shooting ourselves in the foot too many times.

“It's frustrating without a doubt. I’m not going to stand here and say it’s not. I think the opposition have gone down to 10 men maybe four times this season and we’re not exploiting that to put it bluntly.

“The principle and the concept of the game from our point of view needs to be better when they go down to 10 men. It’s what we speak about but the second goal is a prime example of not playing to the situation in regards keeping it in a small area, which 10 men want to do. They’re happy when you keep it in a small area and you’re not switching the play and then we gave up a goal on the counter on the back of it.”

While Dundalk had penalty shouts early and late on with Darragh Leahy and Tulloch going down in the box, O’Donnell didn’t wish to criticise referee Paul McLaughlin.

“I need to see it back,” he said.

“I think the one late was a definite penalty but I’m not going to sit here and talk about isolated decisions. Ultimately the opposition went down to 10 men after 50 minutes and at 1-0 the game was there for us but we didn’t take advantage of it.”

O’Donnell has now challenged his side to bounce back when they welcome bottom of the table UCD to Oriel Park on Monday for a 5pm kick-off.

“It’s a huge game now to get a response,” he said.

“As I said to everyone in there, when you’re involved in the football industry it’s a rollercoaster of a journey. You’re going to have peaks and troughs. You’ll have good runs and bad runs if you’re in the industry for any length of time and you’ve just got to work harder now to get out of this little run. That’s the answer and that’s the solution. That’s the bottom line.

“It’s in runs like this where you see what we’re made of and that’s the answer. You’ve got to work hard to get yourself out of this little run and that’s the bottom line.

“It’s frustrating from our point of view because we show periods of looking a good team and then other periods of looking a bit rudderless so it’s just about getting that consistency in our performance throughout the game for a long period of matches, isolated matches and a long period of a run of games. There’s probably a lot of us where you have potential, a lot of the team, and then other times just saying it’s a little bit uncertain and we just need to be more consistent in the phases we show throughout a game.

“There’s players there with potential but it’s just about showing it more – consistent, consistent, consistent training, consistently week in, week out in matches, we’ve got to be better at that,” said O’Donnell.