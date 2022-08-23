Stephen O’Donnell reckons Dundalk have been given a raw deal with their upcoming fixture pile on

Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell believes his side have been given a raw deal when it comes to their fixture schedule this weekend.

Looking to bounce back from Sunday’s 3-0 defeat to Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium, the Lilywhites will travel to the south-east on Friday night where they will face Wexford FC in the FAI Cup (kick-off: 7:45pm).

They will then be back on the road to head to the north west on Monday night where they will face Sligo Rovers in a back fixture at The Showgrounds (kick-off: 7:45pm).

Having been dumped from the Cup in the last round by Wexford, John Russell’s side have a 10-day window to prepare for the visit of Dundalk and O’Donnell believes this shouldn’t be allowed to happen – insisting it unfairly punishes the side who advances in the Cup.

“It's a very busy period,” said O’Donnell, looking ahead to this weekend.

“I don't know how you have a match on a Monday off the back of a Cup game. Sligo get a little bit rewarded after getting knocked out of the Cup because they don't play for 10 days whereas we have to go to Wexford on the Friday and then play on the Monday.

“You'd like to think the league will look at that next year in regards to I don't know how you can have a reserve fixture on a Monday after a Cup weekend when everyone is not playing off the same boat because you don't know who is going to be in or out of the Cup.

“In my opinion it has to be after a league fixture so you know everyone is playing on the Friday and playing on the Monday. These are little things that need to be addressed but that doesn't take away from the fact we've a busy period and we'll need every man.”

O’Donnell refused to say who he would have available for this weekend with Patrick Hoban (calf) and Daniel Kelly and Paul Doyle (both hamstring) missing the defeat at Tallaght Stadium, and Robbie McCourt joining them on the sidelines after suffering an Achilles injury early on.

“He just hurt his Achilles a little bit so we'll see how he is over the coming days,” he said of McCourt.

“Robbie hasn't played since May. We threw him in last week – obviously we had to in regards to playing against 10 men – but he just felt his Achilles early enough in the game so that's a little bit disappointing so we'll see how he is.”

On the others, he said: “We'll see. We'll continue to assess them.”

In better news for the Dundalk boss, Andy Boyle will return from suspension while he revealed Brian Gartland is getting closer to a return having not featured since the 2-2 draw away to UCD on May 6.

“He's coming along well,” he said of the club captain.

“He has been out for so long that we'll need to see with him but he is definitely making big strides over the last week or two. He has kept himself in very good shape so we'll see how that progresses over the next week or so.”