Stephen O’Donnell praises his Dundalk FC players after clean sheet victory at UCD

UCD 0 Dundalk FC 2

Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell speaks to LOI TV before the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between UCD and Dundalk at UCD Bowl in Dublin. — © SPORTSFILE

Stephen O’Donnell praised his young side for responding to their critics as they overcame UCD at the UCD Bowl on Monday to make it two wins from two across the Bank Holiday weekend.

Building on Friday night’s dramatic 3-2 win over Drogheda United at Oriel Park, further goals from John Martin and Ryan O’Kane ensured Dundalk won at a venue where they took just one point from a possible six last season.

The result propelled the side up to fourth in the table and while O’Donnell admitted his side were still gelling, he said he was pleased with the back-to-back wins at the weekend.

“I say it all the time if you go on a mini-run then it can shoot you right up the table,” said the Lilywhites head coach.

“We’re still in our infancy with regard to the team gelling and obviously so many injuries doesn’t help in regards to getting a settled team but the players that are playing are giving their all and I’m delighted for them.

“They’ve shown good resilience. They’ve been getting a bit of criticism, as has everyone. For young players, that’s not easy to take, but they’ve responded very well.”.

After a good start, Dundalk took the lead on 35 minutes with O’Kane’s corner evading everyone, allowing Martin to steal in and score at the back post.

The Students started the second half brightly with Danu Kinsella Bishop forcing a save from Shepperd two minutes after the restart after he had managed to turn at the edge of the box.

Dundalk thought they had doubled their lead on 50 minutes when O’Kane’s free from the left was headed to the net by Connor Malley but the goal was ruled out for an apparent offside by Davies, much to the frustration of the visitors.

Having come from behind to rescue a point at home to Bohemians on Friday night, UCD began to push for an equaliser as the clocked ticked down. Daniel Norris, Divine Izekor and Jake Doyle had opportunities, with the latter testing Nathan Shepperd in added time.

But O’Kane finally put the game to bed in the 94th minute with a cracking strike from long-range that flew past Moore and crashed to the net off the underside of the crossbar.

UCD: Moore; Osam, Keaney, Wells, Dempsey; Keane (Doyle 74), Higgins (Gallagher 54); Behan, Nolan (O’Connor 85), Norris (Izekor 85); Kinsella Bishop (Clarke 54).

Dundalk: Shepperd; Davies, Muller, Williams, Leahy; Malley, Lewis; O’Kane, Tulloch (Doyle 88), Yli-Kokko (Benson 66) (Ward 69); Martin (Hoban 66).

Referee: Seán Grant (Wexford).