Stephen O’Donnell pleased by Dundalk’s second half performance in the Oriel Park draw with Derry City

Dundalk 2 Derry City 2

John Martin of Dundalk in action against Ronan Boyce of Derry City during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Dundalk and Derry City at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Stephen O’Donnell felt his side showed their true identity in the second half at Oriel Park on Sunday by coming from behind to briefly threaten to inflict a third straight league defeat on Derry City.

It looked as though Ruaidhrí Higgins’ side would get back to winning ways following back-to-back home defeats against Drogheda United and Bohemians over the Easter weekend when Ben Doherty fired them in front a minute before the break.

However, two goals inside 50 seconds by Robbie Benson and Johannes Yli-Kokko briefly threatened an upset before Cian Kavanagh headed home a 79th minute equaliser to ensure a share of the spoils for the visitors.

While he would have liked to have held on for all three points, the draw ended Dundalk’s own three-match losing run and O’Donnell says there were positives to take from the performance as he looks to help his side back up the table.

“I’m delighted with the second half performance,” he said.

“It’s what we want to look like as a team. Obviously when you get in front in the 70th-odd minute you’re looking to win the game but from a front foot performance and an identity of what we want to look like, that was us in the second half,” said O’Donnell.

“All these lads are young boys. They have no first-team football experience any of these lads. Then you come off the back of three defeats, I just wanted to see what are we about? I said it to them at half-time that I’d know irrespective of the result what we’re about after this second half and now we need to build on that,” he said.

The visitors almost took the lead as early as the third minute when Sadou Diallo rattled the crossbar but there were few other clear-cut chances apart from that.

Dundalk, who lost Andy Boyle in the warm-up, were then dealt a further blow on 38 minutes when Greg Sloggett departed with an ankle injury. His replacement, Yli-Kokko, was guilty of being caught in possession by Doherty for Derry’s opener on 44 minutes. He fed the ball right to Ryan Graydon before receiving it back at the edge of the box and curling a superb left foot shot around Darragh Leahy and Nathan Shepperd to the bottom left-hand corner.

Doherty and Kavanagh would have chances to extend the Candystripes’ lead on the restart but they were left shell-shocked when the home side got back on level terms on 71 minutes with Keith Ward’s free-kick from the left steered brilliantly to the bottom right-hand corner by the head of Benson for what was his 75th career goal.

Within 50 seconds, Dundalk were in front as, immediately, from the kick-off, Yli-Kokko caught Diallo napping in possession and nicked it off him to race through and slot past Brian Maher. Derry did manage to level on 79 minutes with Cian Kavanagh rising unmarked to tower a header from Will Patching’s free-kick past Shepperd to the top left hand corner.

The home side perhaps should have had a penalty a minute later when Benson appeared to have been brought to ground illegally inside the box by Ronan Boyce but referee Rob Hennessy dismissed the claims.

Dundalk would finish the game with 10 men when Wasiri Williams was shown a straight red card for a lunge on Ollie O’Neill on 86 minutes but despite the numerical advantage, Derry couldn’t find a breakthrough in five minutes of stoppage time despite former Lilywhite winger Michael Duffy flashing an effort just wide in the 94th minute.

It meant that Dundalk avoided a fourth straight league defeat of their own, something which hadn't occurred since 2012.

Dundalk: Shepperd; Muller, Leahy, Williams, McCourt (Hoban 51); Davies, Sloggett (Yli-Kokko 38), Ward (O’Kane 85), Malley (Lewis 85), Benson; Martin (Tulloch 51).

Derry City: Maher; Boyce, McEleney, McJannet (O’Neill 76), Coll (Duffy 76); Diallo, O’Reilly; Graydon, McEneff (Patching 45+4), Doherty; McGonigle (C Kavanagh 53).

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Limerick).